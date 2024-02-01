A spill Thursday required police and cleanup crews, according to Clinton Police officials.

Cleanup was required and a driver charged following the latest agriculture byproduct spill on a Clinton road.

At 11:22 a.m. Thursday, Clinton Police Department officers and Clinton fire personnel responded to reports of an agriculture byproduct spill located at the intersection of U.S. 421 North and Five Bridge Road. After arriving on scene officers discovered an apparent agriculture spill at the location consisting of animal byproducts.

Officers located the vehicle parked on the shoulder of Five Bridge Road.

According to reports, investigation revealed that a valve underneath the trailer was defective and leaking animal byproduct onto the roadway. A clean-up crew responded from Darling Ingredients.

The driver of the semi-truck, Timothy Harper, 33, of Goldsboro, was charged with failing to secure load and unintentional littering.

Harper was driving for JB Hunt, a third-party contractor for Darling Ingredients. A report has been sent to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for follow-up, Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis said.