Twenty-seven members of Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club traveled to the North Carolina State Beta Convention in Greensboro from Jan. 26-27 alongside students from other high schools throughout the state of NC. With this year’s Beta Club theme deemed “Beta: A Voyage of Adventure,” HCA Betas in grades 9-12 sailed to Greensboro this year on a mission to showcase their outstanding academic skills and talents in various individual and team competitions.

Overall, HCA Sr. Betas placed in the top five in the state of NC in 16 different competitions, and one HCA student placed in the top eight in the state in the NC Sr. Beta Spelling Bee. In addition, three Sr. Betas were named Premier Performer Vocalists and received golden tickets to perform with a special vocal group at nationals. Of their wins, three awards (11th Grade Biomedical Health Science, Club Trading Pin, and Fiber Arts Division II) were first place in the state. HCA Sr. Betas who placed in the top 5 in both individual and team state competitions are eligible to represent their school at the National Senior Beta Convention in Savannah, GA from June 16-19, 2024.

The school is incredibly proud of this group of students who represented their school and community in an exceptional manner, modeling the four pillars of Beta: character, achievement, service, and leadership. However, the Harrells Christian Academy Senior Beta Club strives to honor the four pillars of beta all throughout the year by actively giving back in their communities through many impactful service projects such as collecting socks, hosting a toy drive, collaborating with a local hospital on a blood drive, thanking first responders, and more.

Having attended both Junior and Senior Beta conventions this year, HCA Sr. Beta Club Advisor Ruth Ann Parker says, “Crusaders in grades four through twelve showed up and showed out this year at NC’s 2024 BetaCon!” She explains that she is most proud of the leadership these students used in preparing for many team and group events. Parker hopes HCA Betas will have the opportunity to attend the national convention in Savannah this summer. She explains, “Having the opportunity to visit a new place has so many benefits, but to be able to bring your talents to share with others from across the nation and, in return, learn from and network with others is such a positive experience.”

The full list of the 2024 HCA Sr. Beta Club winners includes:

• Agriscience, 10th Grade (5th Place): Brayden Frederick

• Agriscience, 12th Grade (5th Place): Leelee Votaw

• Apparel Design Senior (3rd Place): HCA Sr. Betas

• Biomedical Health Science, 11th Grade (1st Place): Wynston Kornegay

• Black & White Photography, Division II (2nd Place): Linsey Peterson

• Club Trading Pin (1st Place): HCA Sr. Betas

• Digitally Enhanced Photography Division II (2nd Place): Olivia Matthews

• Fiber Arts Division I (1st Place): Windsor Farrior

• French, 10th Grade (3rd Place): Lily Powell

• French, 11th Grade (2nd Place): Olivia Matthews

• Painting Division II (5th Place): Leelee Votaw

• Performing Arts Senior Large Group (3rd Place): HCA Sr. Betas

• Performing Arts Senior – Solo, Duo, Trio – Vocalist (2nd Place): Addison Long

• Premier Performers – Vocalists (Golden Ticket to Nationals): Addison Long, Mabel Parker, & Lily Powell,

• Science, 12th Grade (3rd Place): Georgia Pope

• Show Choir (2nd Place): HCA Sr. Betas

• Spelling Bee Senior, Written (Top 8): Piper Moore

• Woodworking Division II (3rd Place): Mabel Parker