This was at the end of Local Government Day, an event spanning five hours that took these students around Sampson to learn all about the ins and outs of county operations.

It was a fun trip at the fire department as the Junior Leadership students got to spend time as firefighters with the crew.

This was during their stop at the fire department, where they got to the daily life and operations of firefighters.

While touring the county for Local Government Day it was only natural they stop in to see the head of Clinton’s — Mayor Lew Starling.

To help work toward building the foundation for the community’s future leaders, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce took students around the county on a trip designed to bring them face-to-face with the people in the roles they could one day assume.

The event they participated in was Local Government Day, which was a part of the Chamber’s Junior Sampson Leadership program. There were four students from each of the high schools in Sampson County who participated. As part of the day, those students got the opportunity to tour around the county visiting and meeting key figures of government to learn about the different aspects of those respective fields.

“With Local Government Day we want to expose the kids to the ins and outs of municipal government, as well as county government,” Chamber Director Matt Stone said. “We want to get these kids some exposure to the operations involved in local government, but also get some exposure to their elected officials.”

“The program (is) highly sought after and to participate in it is very competitive,” he said. “So we’ve got a great group of kids from all of our public schools, Clinton City High School and the four county schools (Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway, Union). We’ve got a diverse group, as far as geographically, from across the county. These are our future leaders, so again, we want to expose them to as much as we can. Hopefully they’ll take this with them, go out into the world, then come back and help make this a better place.”

The outing lasted five hours, It began with a look into ‘Managing Main Street’ with Municipal Government. During that stint, they got to learn about some of the ins and outs of local government.

They were introduced to elected officials such as Mayor Lew Starling, Councilman Neal Strickland and City Clerk Elaine Hunt and learned firsthand about the daily operations of Public Works from Director Chris Medlin. They got to see the daily life of firefighters from Clinton City Fire Captain James Douglas Blackmore and even got to visit the wastewater treatment plant where Plant Superintendent Blake Raynor taught them the importance in treating water and protecting the environment.

All that was just in the morning. After eating lunch that afternoon, compliments of Subway, they traveled to the Sampson County Complex. That stop brought an overview of county government and what roles it plays in the lives of Sampson citizens. Their teachers for those lessons were none other than County Manager Ed Causey, Vice Chairperson Sue Lee and Clerk Stephanie Shannon.

As the head of marketing and events for the Chamber, Alicia Sumner was with the students all day and she’d share her thoughts on how the day went.

”I think it was really informative; we heard from the mayor this morning and Commissioner Strickland, I felt like I myself learned things that I didn’t really know,” Sumner said. “I think it was good for them to see firsthand the ins and outs, you pass by these buildings a lot of times, multiple times a week, never really understanding what goes on inside. To hear from the people inside, like at the fire department, and to see a lot of them didn’t realize they’re there 24/7. I mean they do shifts there, they sleep there, cook there and even do the laundry there, learning that is important.”

”I think this was all fun and a lot of them I feel like now have a little more buy-in to understanding why it’s important to understand your local government and that you do have a say in what happens,” she said.

Sumner went on to touch on why she felt events like this were so important to the youth of today who are often disconnected from these portions of their community.

“The mayor was inviting us to come back to the meetings because that’s public so anyone can come to those,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize you can actually walk in the building, sit down and hear what’s going on so that you can be more informed.”

”I think that’s really important because I do think with kids nowadays, because there’s a disconnect between them and what is shaping their lives in their own community,” she added. “It’s important for them to be a part of that.”

After all the educational knowledge they gained, they got to put some of it to the test with a fun game at the end of event — a 20-question quiz with prizes on the line that had their faces with full smiles.

As for what they themselves thought about the experience, the remarks expressed by Sophia Bryan and Carlie Wade was the mutual feeling.

“It is a really great experience for us to participate in with this group, because we get to go out in our society and we get to learn things,” Bryan said. “Seriously, I never knew that there was a sheriff and a police department and that they were separate from each other. I’ve just learned so much from being here and I get to go out, see the stuff within our city and within our towns and just learn more about what’s going on around me.”

”I just think it’s a really big blessing,” Wade said. “Most counties don’t have programs like this and we’re very fortunate for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce to allow us to step up in our community and learn more about what’s going on around us.”

