On Monday, the Clinton Lions Club had as their program a talk from Mary Rose, the City of Clinton’s planning director as well as the director of the Main Street project. Rose was most informative of the things going on in the city and plans for the future, particularly downtown. She and the city were praised by club members for this past season’s Christmas holiday decorations and festivities. Pictured, from left, are: Lions Club President Lee West, club member Sara Pleasant. and Mary Rose.