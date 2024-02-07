Residents reiterate concerns at second hearing; board votes 4-1

Following a couple public hearings and a fair share of concerns by residents. two properties in southern Sampson County were rezoned Monday, paving way for what is proposed to be the county’s latest Dollar General.

The proposal was made by Rhetson Companies, Inc. to rezone two tax parcels at the corner of Wright Bridge Road and Garland Highway (U.S. 701 South), totaling just over 2 acres, from residential agricultural to conditional commercial for the purpose of the retail variety store. The proposed site will be served by county water and an individual septic system.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners tabled the matter last month following a 45-minute public hearing. A second hearing, this one about a half-hour long, covered much of the same ground but ultimately ended with a 4-1 vote in favor of the rezoning, with Commissioner Lethia Lee casting the dissenting vote.

The Sampson County Planning Board previously approved the rezoning request in December by a vote of 4-1, noting the conditional rezoning was consistent with the Sampson County Land Use Plan due to the parcel fronting Garland Highway and the proposed use seen “as being consistent with the rural residential agricultural land use designation … (and) that the conditional rezoning request to establish a retail variety store is reasonable and in best public interest.”

A group of residents took issue with that, and the group that shared concerns last month echoed their issues Monday with the proposal by Rhetson, which sought to expand its Sampson footprint with another 10,640-square-foot store.

Rhetson Companies Inc. has been behind the development of a bevy of Dollar General stores in Sampson, including the construction in recent years of a fourth store in Clinton, the first location in Turkey and an under-construction site in Autryville set to open later this year. Newton Grove, Salemburg and Roseboro also have Dollar General stores.

Greg Stewart, project manager with Rhetson Companies, took the time off the top of Monday’s public hearing to address some concerns raised last month on the project.

“Some residents shared some concerns and I wanted to make sure those concerns were addressed appropriately,” said Stewart, who said the floodplain and wetlands designations do not impact the proposed site. “Yes, there is water that flows off of the intersection of Wright Bridge Road and Garland Highway, but as far as the lots being in a flood zone or a floodplain, that is not the case with these two lots.”

He also addressed environmental concerns, and Stewart pointed to studies already conducted that showed the property was suited to residential or commercial development, “with no recognizable environmental conditions.” He then talked traffic, another concern, saying that all plans were submitted to the N.C. Department of Transportation for preliminary evaluation. Until the property is rezoned, the details aren’t finalized, Stewart conceded.

“But for the most part we do work closely with NCDOT to make sure all traffic concerns are addressed,” he stated.

He did say that transportation officials are recommending a 50-foot right-turn lane coming from Wright Bridge into the development. The proposed design has two entrances, one on Wright Bridge Road and another on Garland Highway. He said the dual ingress and egress allows for motorists to enter on the less-trafficked Wright Bridge Road and similarly exit on Wright Bridge to the stop sign at the Garland Highway intersection. Citing traffic numbers, Stewart said Wright Bridge currently sees about 700 vehicles a day, while Garland Highway at that site sees about 4,800 a day.

He said the proposed Dollar General design will additionally remove trees around that intersection, “which will ultimately increase visibility at that intersection.” Currently, vision is inhibited at that intersection, but proposals would alleviate that issue “in all four directions,” Stewart noted.

Addressing another concern of residents — drainage — Stewart noted Wright Bridge’s placement at the top of a hill, which he said would push water to the back of the lots and down Garland Highway.

“All of our design efforts … would be to redirect the water already flowing in that direction into the ditches on Wright Bridge Road and Garland Highway,” said Stewart. “No one can say where water will go indefinitely, but we will design to move water to the ditches, not the neighboring parcels as so indicated the last time we spoke.”

He also noted 6-foot tall privacy fences that would be erected to separate residential properties from the commerical structure.

Stewart said he was happy to speak with anybody from the public about the proposed design.

“We look for community feedback throughout our processes,” he remarked. “Some things we’re able to mitigate, and some things we’re able to help design around — others we can’t — but the only way we can help design a site in the best fit for a community is to meet with the community and hear their voices.”

Property owners and sisters Shelly R. Best and Carolyn Ann McClain submitted an affidavit authorizing Rhetson to act on their behalf as the real property owner. Jamie S Enciosa, chief operating officer for Rhetson Companies, Inc., signed the rezoning application as the applicant. Jessica Bowers, attorney and representative for Rhetson, said she was working closely with Best and McClain.

“They’ve engaged the services of Rhetson to develop these parcels,” Bowers told county commissioners, “but in order to do so, they need to have these parcels rezoned.”

Bowers called the proposed site an ideal location for rezoning due to the intersection of the highways, which offers ingress and egress from two different points.

“The zoning will allow a place for residents to shop for everyday items in a convenient location without negative impacts to quality of life,” said Bowers. “The change in use will have minimum impact on the surrounding property. The proposed development will also help to increase the tax base, access to goods and employment opportunities within the county.”

Priscilla Powell of 12680 Garland Hwy., appeared before commissioners, just as she did last month before the Planning Board and commissioners last month, to oppose the request.

She said the store would take business away from the town of Garland.

“On the one hand, you say you’re helping people,” said Powell, “but on the other hand you’re taking from people. The people in Garland have had the Piggly Wiggly and their stores for years, and you want to take away from them?”

Powell said she was concerned with how being next to a commercial property might impact her home, especially as it relates to potential flooding issues, crime and her property tax bill.

“I feel like this will change the area I live in from a quiet, peaceful area to a crime area,” Powell said. “You have thousands of Dollar Generals. They need to take into consideration that the town of Garland is struggling. They’re going to take from the Piggly Wiggly, the Family Dollar store, just to please themselves.”

The safety matter was also broached by Powell, who questioned why Rhetson wouldn’t utilize Wright Bridge Road for the store’s main entrance to cut down on traffic and potential wrecks.

Michael Vann, who lives and operates his own trucking business along Garland Highway, echoed his concerns with the safety of that particular portion of the roadway. Vehicles, specifically trucks, pick up speed going both ways on that part of Garland Highway, he said.

Belinda Faison and her husband Rev. Bobby Faison, of 219 Lisbon Bridge Road and previously of Wright Bridge Road near Powell, also addressed commissioners to oppose the request, as they did last month. They described the area as “low-lying” and flood prone.

Belinda Faison contended that modifying the natural characteristics of the area would only exacerbate that issue.

“When you start digging up trees in a flood area — those trees are there to absorb that water,” Belinda Faison said in response to Stewart saying that trees would be cut down to increase visibility for motorists. “When they start digging in those areas, there’s a lot of erosion there. When that water comes in, it creates a lot of problems. I’ve never seen anybody in this lifetime able to control water.”

She urged commissioners to deny the rezoning request, saying it would have an “adverse impact on the community.”

“When God gives you power to have these kind of positions, which is a great thing, there’s a responsibility that comes with it. So, as of tonight, I’m just warning that any kind of decision you’re going to make that’s going to affect someone else, you’re always going to have to live with this decision.”

Stewart said it is not the intent of the company to make any negative impact in a community.

He said Sampson County Public Works has assessed the site and identified “suitable soils” for the septic tank and that county agency would be permitting that project. The project manager said testing has already been conducted showing the soil can accommodate the store.

“There are seven different agencies we have to go through for approval in this process — North Carolina Department of Transportation issues a driveway permit and won’t approve anything that isn’t in their handbook; North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is going to issue an erosion and sedimentation permit if we meet their guidelines; Sampson County Planning has to issue site plan approval,” Stewart outlined. “There are literally five to six different organizations that exist to address these concerns from community members to make sure we do everything and abide by all ordinances and codes put in place by our state and the county.”

Bowers reminded the board to look at the five criteria when considering the rezoning application, specifically the second criteria stating that the use would be in “the general public interest, and not merely in the interest of an individual or a small group.”

“We’ve heard a lot of concern and frustration, and we’ve absorbed it, and I think Mr,. Stewart has done a good job reminding everyone that the developer is legally not allowed to go rogue,” said Bowers. “I’d like you to reflect on what you’ve heard and what you’ve heard from the Planning Board. I’d like to respectfully submit the five crtieria have been met in this case.”

With that, Board of Commissioners approved Rhetson’s rezoning request 4-1.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.