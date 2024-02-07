Holland, James Albert, Holland, Meredith G, PR, Holland, Meredith G., Matthews, Eleanor Gill Jenkins, Estate to Matthews, John R. Jr.

Hobbs, Ann B., Hobbs, Delmas Lee to Rhetson Companies Inc.

Sykes, William L. Sr. to Sykes, William L. II, Sykes, William L. Sr.

Tyson, Kendall O., Mbr, Tyson, Tyree B. III, Mbr, Tyson Five LLC to Brown, Ashton Odum, Brown, Christopher Kyle

McLaren, Headley, by AIF, McLaren, Headley G., aka McLaren, Shadayne Danieco, AIF to Ramirez, Kate, Romero, Nohemi

Eaton, William Eugene to Futrell, Christopher Carson, Milligan, Wanda Faye

Cashwell, Angela Hudson, Cashwell, Angela Hudson, Co Exr, Cashwell, Christopher John, Hudson, Gertrell, Estate, Hudson, James Earlston, Hudson, James Earlston, Co Exr, Hudson, Robin, Johnson, Donna Hudson, Johnson, Donnie Ray, Johnson, Henry Elbert, Johnson, Sharon Hudson to Pacheco, Josue Javier

Brown, Clarissa, Brown, Clarissa H., Fennell, Cynthia H., Johnson, Gerald, Johnson, Ina H., Russ, Valeria A. to Brown, Clarissa, Bryant, Sandra Vinita, Fennell, Cynthia H., Johnson, Ina H., Russ, Valeria A.

Ennis, Lavon, Ennis, Trudy M. to Santos, Monika Lissette

Barefoot, Lee Ann, Barefoot, Randall N. to Rodriguez, Christian Adam, Rodriguez, Fausto Vera, Vera, Fausto Rodriguez

Horner, David Lynn, Horner, Jill P., aka, Horner, Melina Jill Parker to Horner, Dustin Frank, Horner, Karsyn

Richardson, Rico to Richardson, Jennifer C. Hammonds, Richardson, Rico

Collier, David Allen, Exr, Collier, David Allen, Collier, Janet Rose, Estate, Collier, Kelly G. to Ad Management LLC

Martin, Edna W., Mbr/Mgr, Martin, W.C. Jr., Mbr/Mgr, WC Martin Farms LLC to Williams, Julian Andrew

Jones, Kelly Renee, S Tr, Jones, Robert Earl, Robert Earl Jones Living Trust to Jones, Kelly Renee

McLamb, Amos W., Gen P, McLamb-Norris, L.P. to McLamb-Norris LLC

McLamb, Amos W., Gen P, McLamb Family Limited Partnership to McLamb Family LLC

McLamb, Amos W., Gen P, McLamb-Norris Limited Partnership to McLamb-Norris LLC

Hairr, William J. to Hairr, Jaime L., Hairr, William J., Ray, Jeanna H., Smith, Laurinda H.

Fulghum, Carolyn Jackson, fka, Hopkin, Carolyn Jackson, Hopkin, Wade Scott Jr. to Chavez, Jose A.

Oxendine, Leandra T., Mbr/Mgr, Oxendine, Vernanda L. Mbr/Mgr, Oxendine Capital Investments LLC to Ibarra, Nikolas

Helms, Mark to Brown, Emily, Ko, Nem Daniel

Brown, Emily Elizabeth to Cornejo, Alicia Guttierrea, Cornejo, Trinidad Juanchi, Guttierrea, Alicia Cornejo, Juanchi, Trinidad Cornejo

Carter, Tiffany Ammons, West, Crystal, West, Gainey III, West, Gainey W. to Medal Construction LLC

Black, Amy L., Black, Kelly E. to Joslin, Brenda, Joslin, Wallace

Ward, Catherine Strickland, Ward, William E., Ward, William Eric to Neal, Amanda D.

Farmer, David Alan, Farmer, Vanessa Sessoms to Farmer, David Alan

Bradshaw, Roy, Bradshaw, Roy Wesley, aka to Bradshaw, Victoria Leigh

Brown, Angela L. to Lamm, Donald H., Lamm, Donna A.

Cool, Mark, Mgr, Ivegotahammer LLC to Al Padrino Inc.

Flores, Eliseo, Flores, Jessica to Flores, Saul, Flores Santoyo, Josue Ustel, Flores-Santoyo, Josue Ustel, Santoyo, Josue Ustel Flores

Angel, Yvonne Sanchez, fka, De Guerrero, Yvonne Orona, Guerrero, Eriberto Ramirez, Guerrero, Yvonne Orona De, Ramirez, Eriberto Guerrero, Sanchez, Yvonne Angel, fka to Sanchez, Caitlyn Isabelle