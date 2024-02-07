A Harnett County deputy, who served as a school resource officer and had significant ties to Sampson County, is being mourned following a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday that claimed his life.

Chris Johnson died in a fatal collision on Darroch Road near N.C. 210. The fatal collision happened just before 3 p.m., according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol authorities. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was driving his marked Harnett County Sheriff’s Dodge Charger east on Darroch Road when it crossed the center line and crashed into a tractor-trailer that was traveling in the opposite direction. After impact, the patrol car then struck a Dodge Durango that was behind the tractor-trailer. Johnson, 51, died at the scene.

Patrol officials said the tractor-trailer driver was uninjured, while the driver and passenger in the Durango were treated for minor injuries.

As news of Johnson’s death trickled into Sampson County, the outpouring from local law enforcement officials was immense.

Johnson was a longtime deputy of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and volunteered at Clinton-Sampson Rescue. He had spent the past 16 months with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, and previously worked with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years and the Dunn Police Department for nine years.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of Harnett County Deputy Chris Johnson,” Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a statement. “With over 15 years of dedicated service at the Sampson Sheriff’s County Office, Chris was a shining example of a true public servant. He consistently went above and beyond to assist those he served. Let us all come together to keep his family, friends, and the law enforcement community in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. “

Both Harnett County Schools and Harnett County itself mourned Johnson, who served as a SRO at Highland Middle School. School officials said Wednesday that grief counselors were available to speak with any student or faculty member who needed support.

“Harnett County Schools is deeply saddened by the death of Harnett County Deputy Sheriff Chris Johnson,” the school system said in a statement. “We are grateful for his service to our students and staff. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Harnett County itself put out a message lauding Johnson’s honorable service.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of one of our own,” the county message read. “Please continue to pray for not only his family, but also those who he has impacted through his dedicated service to the Harnett County School System.”

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats also asked for prayer for all the families involved in the tragedy.

“As we mourn the untimely loss of Deputy Johnson, we recognize the impact he has had on the community where he lived but also the community in which he served,” Coats stated.

The Clinton Police Department similarly offered thoughts and prayers to Johnson’s family. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

“Join us in praying for Deputy Johnson’s family and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office for the difficult days and weeks to come,” the Clinton Police Department said in a statement. “Rest in peace humble servant. Your dedication and service will never be forgotten.”