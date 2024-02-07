A Clinton man has been arrested in a suspected arson, in which he allegedly set fire to the outside of the Carlie C’s in Jordan Shopping Plaza.

At 3:33 a.m. Wednesday, Clinton fire and police personnel responded to reports of a commercial building fire at 322 Northeast Blvd., Clinton. Officers were able to identify the suspect as Ervin Dale Polanco, 30, of Honrine Road, Clinton, reportedly based on video footage and a field interview that was conducted earlier in the morning.

Polanco has been charged with felony counts of burning commercial structure and burning personal property and one count of misdemeanor larceny. Polanco is being held with no bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

According to reports, Clinton Fire Engine 2 was the first to arrive to the Carlie C’s, where there were flames showing. A Clinton Police officer was on scene and had discharged his fire extinguisher to help contain the fire, according to reports.

“Engine 2’s personnel quickly stretched a handline and knocked down the remaining fire,” a Clinton Police Department press release stated. “Additional personnel arrived and began assisting firefighters with opening the interior walls of the building to check for extension. Personnel on scene had to force one door open to enter the building. The fire was contained to the area or origin with minor extension and damage.”

Further investigation by police revealed that a white male wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants,later identified as Polanco, set the exterior of the building on fire using some wood that was located under the canopy at the front of the business. The suspect then set a second fire in a trash can near the entrance of the business, police stated.

“I want to thank the ATF, State Bureau of Investigation, and Sampson County Emergency Services for assisting in the investigation and the proactive work from the patrol division for quickly identifying the suspect,” Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with “tipcpd.”