Even though he’s only been with the Clinton Fire Department for 11 months, Lieutenant Allen McDougald was presented with the 2023 Firefighter of the Year Award at February’s Clinton City Council meeting on Tuesday.

His impact on the department during his first year has been so significant that it spurred his fellow firefighters to vote for him despite his relatively short time with the department so far.

McDougald is a veteran firefighter with 20 years of experience under his belt despite only having 11 months of experience with the Clinton Fire Department, specifically. He previously worked at the Taylors Bridge Fire Department, gathering the expertise and skill set he’s brought with him over to Clinton.

McDougald was extremely humble about receiving the award and his work with the Clinton Fire Department and was also very direct in expressing why he does what he does. In the same humble tone, the first thing he said he liked about Clinton was being able to help out locally.

Having been a part of the transition to the new Chief of the Clinton Fire Department, Hagan Thornton, McDougald said, “It’s been awesome.”

“There’ve been some changes, and they’ve all been good,” he continued, adding, “Just being able to be a part of that has really been an honor.”

His promotion to Lieutenant last year, after only nine months with the Clinton Fire Department, is a proud accomplishment for McDougald, but he emphasized that the promotion was never the priority.

“It’s not about the not about accolades; It’s about helping people,” he emphasized again before joking. “I’m much more comfortable over there at the station anyway, not so much this part.”

Chief Thornton sang McDougald’s praises, remarking, “He’s a great guy, and he’s been instrumental in helping his captain and myself through this transition.” Thornton also spoke to the importance of McDougald’s skills with truck maintenance and getting vehicles back on the road, especially with some of the current struggles with service vehicles for the CFD.

Clinton Fire Captain Jonathan Aman, echoed Thornton’s praise. “He oversees all the truck repairs,” Aman explained. Speaking to McDougald’s intense commitment to his job, fellow firefighters, and the community, Aman continued, “So people call them at two o’clock in the morning waking up, even on his days off, and drown him with a bunch of problems.”

“He handles all that, and he also has to coordinate getting trucks repaired, getting trucks to the shop, and keeping track of maintenance records,” Aman explained, illustrating how much work McDougald takes on.

Expressing the respect he has for the 2023 firefighter of the year, Aman didn’t hold back, saying of McDougald, “He does an outstanding job and helps in so many different ways for the department and its members – it’s absolutely great to have him as part of the fire department.”