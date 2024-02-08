Spartan senior earns full ride to Stanford

Having been awarded a QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship, Union High School Senior Mia Paz-Martinez will be headed to California to continue her studies at Stanford University.

This is a full-ride, four-year scholarship that covers tuition, fees, housing, food, books, supplies, and travel expenses. That means an appraisal of the value of the scholarship would come in at over $200,000.

Per a Sampson County Schools press release, the QuestBridge scholarship program “connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to 50 of the nation’s best colleges.” Students were selected based on categories like academic achievement, financial qualifications, and personal character.

Paz-Martinez has placed herself firmly in elite company, especially taking a look at the numbers breaking down the qualifications of the crop of seniors receiving the unique, specially tailored scholarship from QuestBridge.

Breaking out the statistics, the SCS release reveals that the high school seniors in question have an average unweighted GPA of 3.94, and 93% are in the top 10% of their graduating class. These accomplishments have been earned despite roughly 92% of the cohort coming from a household with an annual income under $65,000 and 87% of the students qualifying for free or reduced-price school meals.

At 82%, the percentage of Match Scholarship recipients who are among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college in the United States is a remarkable majority.

All it took was Paz-Martinez hearing about the scholarship for her to dig in and give it her all in seeking the award. She was introduced to QuestBridge by Mary Stevens, SCS Upward Bound director, and Paz-Martinez said, “I saw an opportunity worth striving for. It was just the type of encouragement I needed to apply for the National College Match Scholarship.”

“I began to see a path for me to attend a top university without worrying about how to afford it,” she continued.

Finding such a path was crucial because, as Paz-Martinez explained, “Growing up as a migrant student, I had to work twice as hard than the average English student because I had to overcome language barriers, a lack of resources, and limited experiences.”

“However, I was able to persevere to make the best of my academic and extracurricular activities,” she pointed out.

She emphasized, “Setting goals for myself, I was able to forge a path for my future that my parents could not obtain due to their lack of education and knowledge.”

Looking at Paz-Martinez’s Union High career, it’s evident that she took the path she’d seen when she heard of the QuestBridge and has continued on it since, as she now looks to pursue economics and political science at the top tier of the next level.

Her status as the top student in her class at Union High, with a 4.5 GPA, is accompanied by her consistent involvement with the school and community. She has participated in JROTC as a Battalion Commander, Key Club, Beta Club as Vice-President, the Student Government Association, and Upward Bound. She’s also received Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.

As an athlete, Paz-Martinez played girls’ basketball for two years, girls’ soccer for three years, and a year of football to boot.

Even with such a long list of extracurriculars, she is also a Migrant Education Tutor for the Union district in addition to being a part of the Sampson County Youth Leadership Program and the Emerging Rural Leaders of The University of Chicago.

According to Paz-Martinez, it was truly surreal to find out she’d received the award, saying, “In the moment, it felt like a dream. Words cannot express how relieved I felt to be given this opportunity.”

Expanding on her feelings at that moment, she said, “The sacrifices and obstacles I overcame to achieve this accomplishment as a first-generation college student shows possibilities when the “playing field” is leveled for all students.”

“QuestBridge gave me the hope that I could go to a university that is one of the best of the best,” said Paz-Martinez, who is among a record 2,242 recipients of the scholarship that emphasizes the positive aspects of increasing access to higher education for low-income students across the United States thanks to Questbridge’s partnership with 50 of the nation’s elite colleges and universities.

“I never thought I would be able to attend a university like Stanford. Going to it with a full ride is incredible,” she said, expressing gratitude for those who helped make it possible for her achievements to be rewarded in such an impactful way.