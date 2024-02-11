A woman died in a high-speed wreck early Saturday, when the vehicle she was driving careened off NC. 24 near Autryville and rolled several times.

At 2 a.m. Monday, North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to a single-vehicle, single-occupant, fatal collision on N.C. 24, approximately one mile east of Autryville, .20 miles east of Horseshoe Road.

A 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Brianna M. Boone, 28, of 540 Pasture Branch Road, Rose Hill, was traveling east “at approximately 100 mph when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and came back onto the roadway out of control,” the investigation from Trooper A.C. Hall revealed. “The vehicle then ran off the road to the left and rolled several times, ejecting the driver.”

Boone and the Tahoe came to rest in the grassy median facing west following the fatal impact.

Her death was the fifth on Sampson roadways this year. There were 28 in the county in all of 2023.