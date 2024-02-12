Steam, not smoke, found; no evacuation or injuries

Clinton Fire authorities responded late Sunday night to Sampson Regional Medical Center, discovering a busted pipe as the culprit to a situation that caused steam to fill the hospital.

At 9:18 p.m. Sunday, Clinton firefighters responded to reports of a commercial fire at the hospital, located at 607 Beaman St., Clinton.

Clinton Fire Chief Hagan Thornton said fire personnel arrived on scene to nothing showing from the outside of the building. Investigation began into the incident and a busted pipe was located on the third floor of the hospital.

“Crews located the source and it was determined to be a busted pipe inside of a room that caused steam,” Thornton stated. “The broke pipe was isolated and the steam was removed from the room. There were no injuries to any hospital staff, patients, or fire personnel. All patients remained in place and there was no need for any evacuation.”

Other departments stood by inside the city for coverage until all Clinton Fire Department personnel returned to service.