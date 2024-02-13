Award nominations now being accepted

These were the winners for the Clint0n-Sampson Chamber of Commerce’s 76th annual banquet hosted last year. A new set of winners will be crowned on March 14 at the 77th edition.

That time of year is quickly approaching where Sampson County businesses join together for one special night of recognition with their peers, and nominations for those recognitions are now being sought in the lead-up to the big night.

Businesses, non-profits and community organizations will join the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce for the Chamber’s 77th annual banquet, with cocktails, food, camaraderie and awards await. It’ll be a night of acknowledgment, honoring outstanding contributions and achievements, efforts that will see awards bestowed in various categories.

“Whether recognizing business leaders, community advocates, or emerging talents, the annual banquet is a cornerstone event that highlights the collaborative spirit and shared commitment to building a thriving and interconnected Clinton-Sampson community,” the Chamber’s website (www.clintonsampsonchamber.org) stated.

It always aims to provide valuable opportunities to foster networking, connections and strengthening bonds between those that contribute to the overall prosperity of the community.

“We want to highlight our leaders in the business community, recognize them and give credit where credit is due,” Chamber director Matt Stone said.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, March 14, at Prestage Hall inside the Sampson Expo Center, on 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton. The night kicks off with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

As the event serves to honor these exemplary entities, there will be distinguished guests attending the event. Among those is this year’s keynote speaker, Ray Starling,general counsel of the NC Chamber and president of the NC Chamber Legal Institute.

“We started back with the keynote last year and had the North Carolina Secretary of Revenue Ronald Penny speak,” Stone said. “I know that he did a great job, so this year, our keynote is going to be Ray Starling.”

“He’s worked for Tom Tillis when he was Speaker of the House in the North Carolina General Assembly,” Stone added. “I think he also went to DC and worked for Sonny Perdue when he was the Secretary of Agriculture and he grew up in Autryville, so he’s kind of a hometown guy.”

“I met him through a leadership program and he’s a good speaker, he’s dynamic, and he’s pro-agriculture, which is always a plus.”

Since recognition is one of the reasons for the annual banquet, bestowing awards is one of its draws. Of those, there are seven different categories in which they are awarded. Those included Business Person of the Year, Business Excellence, Economic Impact, Innovation and Advancement, New Business of the Year, Outstanding Support Staff of the Year and Member of the Year.

As for how the winners are selected, “In efforts to increase the objectivity of our award recipient selection process, all nominations will be submitted to a blind panel of chamber executives from outside the community to judge the entries and select winners,” theChamber website stated. “Accordingly, all identifying information associated with the nominee for an award shall be removed before application packets are sent to the panel for review.”

All nominees must be current members in good standing with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce for a minimum of two years, with the exception of the New Business of the Year category. Awards may be presented on a case-by-case basis.

Speaking of nominees, something that Stone wanted known was that the Chamber is current looking for more selections of nominees. A deeper dive into how to nominate an eligible party and the evaluation criteria that each award covers, details can also be found at the website, along with information regarding the plethora of sponsorship opportunities.

Last year’s winner from the 76th Annual Banquet for each categories included: Clinton Medical Clinic— Business Excellence Award; Omnia Beauty Academy — New Business of the Year; U Care/Beehive of Sampson County — Community Impact Award; Downstream Logistics — Economic Impact Award; YMCA of Sampson County — Non-Profit of the Year; Kate Bullard of Temporary Connections Inc. — Outstanding Support Staff; Assistant Chief of Clinton Police Adrian Mathews — Member of the Year; Houston Crumpler of Crumpler Plastic Pipes — Business Leader of the Year.

For any other inquiries regarding the 77th Annual Banquet, visit www.clintonsampsonchamber.org/annual-banquet.

