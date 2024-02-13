Guests strut on red carpet at ‘Night to Shine’

The “Night to Shine” prom held on Friday was a resounding success, as guests with special needs and developmental difficulties all enjoyed an opportunity to walk the red carpet, with paparazzi camera lights flashing and fans cheering them on. After strutting down the red carpet, buddies were waiting for them to enjoy a magical night with limo rides, a lot of joyous dancing, and much more. Jack Tunnell|Sampson Independent

