Closure scheduled to begin mid-week

CHINQUAPIN – Another section of Deep Bottom Road will close for a couple of days this week while the N.C. Department of Transportation replaces the sixth of eight drainage pipes on the roadway.

Beginning the morning of Feb. 14, the Duplin County roadway will close. It is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Feb. 15.

While crews work, drivers will be detoured onto N.C. 50 and N.C. 41. Drivers should plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution near the work zone.

The remaining closures to replace pipes on Deep Bottom Road are expected soon. NCDOT will update the public when that information becomes available.