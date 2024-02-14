This was scene inside a packed Sampson Expo Center during the annual Ruritan Club Valentine’s Day Dance. The room was filled with sways and steps as everyone busted out their best moves, all the while smiles never leaving anyone’s face.

These were members of the Piney Grove Ruritan Club who helped make the event a huge success. Pictured, from left, are Alex Patterson, J.C. Oates, Jason Patterson, Juanita Peterson, Roger Peterson, Alejandra Carreon and Terri Deaver. Not pictured is fellow member Michael Peterson.

Pictured here are, Catherine Gilmore and Connie Ammons, faculty members of Mintz Christian Academy. More than 20 of their BETA Club students volunteered to be a part of the Ruritan Club’s festivities as a community service credit.

It was an afternoon filled with boogie as members of the Piney Grove Ruritan Club hosted their ever-popular Valentine’s Day Dance for special needs adults. The music had the Sampson Agri-Expo Center bumping as the turnout saw over 130 attendees make an appearance. The excitement from the event this year was so high that the dance has already been booked again for 2025.

