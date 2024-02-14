Amid nationwide shortage, SRMC urging blood donations

This was during the employee blood drive held at Sampson Regional Medical Center. They’re inviting as many people as possible to donate as they battle against blood shortage issues.

The American Red Cross opened up 2024 declaring a nationwide emergency blood shortage, announcing it was experiencing the lowest number of people giving blood in the last 20 years, with the number of blood donors through the Red Cross falling by about 40%.

With the blood shortage being in an emergency situation for the whole country, what does that look like for Sampson County?

Seeing as all blood related fronts are handled in house, Natalie Lamb, director of Laboratory Services for Sampson Regional’s Blood Donor Center, weighed in on the topic.

“So the past couple of weeks, we have been critically short; we actually put out a social media posts for O negative because we were extremely low on O negative,” Lamb said. “We’ve had a couple of blood drives that have helped us a little bit, but we still need some more to get back up to our comfort levels.”

The Red Cross has also noted the serious need of Type O and O negative blood donations, because it is a universal donor type.

“O negative is our universal donor, which means anybody can get O negative blood,” she said. “O positive, anybody that has an Rh Positive type can get O positive blood, so that could be A, AB or B positive. So we always like to have more of those on the shelf. If we can’t get the other types we can always substitute with those.”

“It also means that it’ll help anyone coming in with an emergency and for anyone that needs blood urgently, where we don’t have time to do their type,” she continued. “For example, like an emergency release or trauma, we have to give them O negative blood, so that’s the first one to go down. Also, O positive is the most prevalent blood type followed by A positive.”

Lamb said blood shortages could mean the cancellation of elective surgeries and it can even affect future mothers who are pregnant.

“If we do have shortages, or we are in a critical point, it could be something like we have to cancel elective surgeries that may require blood,” she said. “If your doctor orders you two units, we may have to ration it and only give you one at the time. Say if we’re out of O negative then that can jeopardize some pregnant females that come in to get blood. We need to give them Rh negative blood so we don’t hurt or harm the unborn child. When traumas come in, we desperately need that O negative blood because we want to save their lives. I don’t want the physicians or family to say, ‘oh, well the hospital didn’t have any blood, that’s the reason we couldn’t do anything.’”

The Sampson Regional Blood Donor Center relies on blood donations from people who live or work in Sampson County and who give directly to Sampson Regional Medical Center. When community members give, their donation is used locally at SRMC to help patients in need. In 2023, Sampson Regional collected 1,000 units of blood. The bar is being set even higher in 2024.

Between this past Christmas and New’s Year alone, Red Cross noted that they had nearly a 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty refrigerator without any blood products,” Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, said. “A person needs lifesaving blood every two seconds in our country — and its availability can be the difference between life and death, however, blood is only available thanks to the generosity of those who roll up a sleeve to donate.”

The Red Cross Chapter that presides over Eastern North Carolina is Sandhills, which covers Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Scotland and Sampson County.

As executive director of the chapter, Phil Harris shared his thoughts on the emergency blood shortage.

“It’s in fact affecting the whole country because the Red Cross provides 40% of the country’s blood,” Harris said. “It’s the blood on the shelves that’s needed and it’s in critical supply right now. We would just hope to avoid elective surgeries getting put off or doctors having to make decisions like that because of shortages.”

Harris also shared what the state of the blood shortage looks like for North Carolina as a whole.

“North Carolina has been pretty good, in that with people who are consistently givers, which you can give every 56 days,” he said. “We have a lot of regulars though I’m not saying we’re out of the woods, but we are more fortunate.”

That said, Harris noted that common contributing factors to the blood shortage come from weather phenomena or donor sickness, a problem that grew rapidly over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, details which were highlighted by www.redcross.org.

“Several factors have contributed to the decline in blood donors as the way in which people engage in the communities where they live, learn and work has evolved over the past two decades. Most recently, COVID-19 accelerated this decline as more people embraced remote work making it challenging to meet people where they are with convenient blood drives. Prior to the pandemic, some eligibility changes were implemented to safeguard donors, such as raising the minimum hemoglobin thresholds, resulting in an increase in donor deferrals especially among young donors (16 to 18-year old’s).

More than a decade ago, there were also changes in blood transfusion protocols at hospitals that impacted the demand for blood. These changes illustrate the convergence of several factors that has made it challenging to keep and grow a motivated donor base to meet patient needs over the past two decades.

Lamb said those situations present themselves in Sampson as well, as holiday seasons or common sickness like the flu often drive donations down.

“We usually face it more starting in the holiday season,” she said. “People get busy, and plus this year has been full of flu and COVID and RSV. When people are sick, they get around families and spread the cold germs which also contributes to it. We also don’t have many blood drives scheduled around the holidays because people have other engagements. High schools are usually doing testing and getting out for Christmas or for Thanksgiving break. So we can’t rely on our high schools doing blood drives around the county during the holidays.

Harris also mentioned that while weather hasn’t been much of an factor in North Carolina the respiratory problems are a common battle they face every year.

“We haven’t had a direct hit with the weather but it’s common with people getting the flu and respiratory diseases that pick up during the winter,” he said. “There’s a lot of combinations of factors, like I said, with holidays, bad weather, flu, respiratory diseases or people just stopped feeling well in general. But either way, I think we’re maybe a little better than the people impacted by the weather.”

”Holidays, though, are always a challenge,” Harris continued. “As people are traveling they don’t always keep their appointment. Then churches and fellowship halls are used for Christmas Pageants and not a blood drive; so we know holidays are always challenging because people make other arrangements.”

“We do have a national blood system so if you have a rare blood, we can move that blood around,” he added. “But if all these blood drives get canceled, be it for weather or sickness, that puts the challenge on it. So it’s kind of a trickle down effect that really impacts us right here at home.”

The blood shortage issue is not something that doesn’t have a fix, and Lamb said it starts with a simple donation.

“Anyone that’s eligible to donate, even if they’ve never done it before, we would invite them to come,” she said. “At least try it one time, because it’s something that has intrinsic value and makes you feel good on the inside. I think a lot of people are just scared to do blood donations the first time but once they actually give blood, they’re like, oh, it’s not that bad. For those who can’t give you could get with your church, civic organization or fire department, if you’re a member of that, and get up with us to host a blood drive. We have picked up a couple of new places this year and that’s what keeps us going as the need increases in the county.”

After discussing the cause of their ongoing blood shortages Harris also wanted to leave a message on how people can help elevate the issue in his closing remarks.

“While were doing pretty good in North Carolina, there’s still that feeling of knowing you’re not out of the woods,” he said. “That’s why I keep saying it, we need blood on the shelf. That’s why we’re encouraging people to keep and make their appointments.”

“We want to make it easy for people, we have a free blood app on your phones where you can do your health questionnaire, that’ll save you 15 minutes,” he said. “Same goes for finding a blood drive, say if you were traveling or work out of town, you could maybe go on your lunch hour. Using the app or website, it’ll show you where blood drives are so we encourage people to visit both to make that appointment.”

”We also need volunteers, volunteers man the blood drive, check people in, greet people and you always get a cookie or snack at the end.”

