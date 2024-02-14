Ken Pecota, center left, educates a few visitors on sweet potatoes and the crop’s important place in Sampson County. Pecota’s is one of many vendors ever-present during Ag Day.

Youths attending the Sampson County Ag Day, which has been around since 2010, enjoy looking at piglets owned by farmers Donnie and Alease Williams.

Sampson Ag Day is approaching fast with less than two months away, set for Saturday, March 23. Get yourself ready for a fun filled day of hands-on educational experiences and entertainment, all to advocate for agriculture. You’ll want to be a part of this opportunity to celebrate our local farmers and the incredible work they do year-round to support us all. We want everyone to come and experience the heart of Sampson County agriculture, learn about its significance here and globally, while having a great time.

Ag Day will take place at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton, on March 23, 2024. The Cooperative Extension Staff and Convention & Visitors Bureau are partnering to organize an engaging and informative day for visitors of all ages. We are inviting sponsors and exhibitors to join us in creating a memorable experience for attendees. These contributions will help provide the numerous educational activities, attractions, great food, and entertainment throughout the day.

There will be a mechanical bull to offer anyone an eight-second ride, ponies and pedal tractors for the little ones, antique tractors to reminisce days gone by along with today’s highest tech equipment with every button and bell you can imagine. Don’t forget the amazingly talented lineup of musicians covering just about every genre, and the best food you can find, followed by a taste of NC State Howling Cow ice cream.

Sampson Ag Day provides an excellent venue for the farming community and public to interact about the challenges and rewards of farming, and share appreciation of our farm families.

We strive to provide an understanding of the vast and very diverse agricultural industry in Sampson County, which contributes over $973 million to the state’s economy. And, what’s even more exciting — Ag Day will be held on the last day of National Agriculture Week (March 17-23, 2024), an annual celebration all over the United States to highlight the industry that feeds and clothes us. What a better way for us to end this great week.

Come see and learn about farm equipment, livestock and poultry, soil science, farm safety, and everything in between. Whether you’re seasoned veterans or newcomers curious about agriculture, activities are sure to provide a well-rounded experience for all.

For more information on how to get involved or attend Sampson Ag Day 2024, please contact NC Cooperative Extension, Sampson County Center, at 910-592-7161. You can find the latest details our website or visit our Facebook page. We look forward to welcoming you on March 23, 2024, for a day filled with agricultural exploration and fun.