Third ag byproduct spill in Clinton in two weeks

An agriculture byproduct spill at the intersection of N.C. 24 and Bass Lake Road yielded charges. It was the third spill in Clinton in the past two weeks.

At 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, Clinton Fire Department personnel responded to reports of an agriculture byproduct spill at the intersection of N.C. 24 and Bass Lake Road, according to Clinton Fire Chief Hagan Thornton. Clinton Police officers responded and charged Arthur Lanier, 51, of Wallace, a driver for JB Hunt, a third-party contract hauler for Darling Ingredients.

“Investigation revealed that the animal byproducts being hauled spilled over the rear of the trailer due to the tarp cover not being sufficient to secure the material,” Thornton stated.

Lanier was charged with failing to secure the load and unintentional littering. A clean up crew responded from Darling Ingredients to clean up the spill.