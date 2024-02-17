Long a key face of agriculture in ag-based Sampson County, Ronnie Jackson has spent the majority of his life equipping farmers who feed the world, while also serving as a member of groups seeking to move the community forward through the years.

On Tuesday, during a meeting of one of those groups, the Clinton Rotary Club — Jackson has been a member of the club for 50 years — Clinton Mayor Lew Starling surprised Jackson with a Key to the City.

“It was a great surprise, Jackson said. “I feel very honored to receive this award.”

Jackson is the 23rd person bestowed the Key to the City since Starling became mayor in 2001, an honor that is not taken lightly, as Starling often explains as such ceremonies. Starling recognized Jackson’s many achievements, which have included being awarded Business Person of the Year, Outstanding Chamber Member, as well as serving as the past president of several committees benefiting the local community.

A Sampson native from the Mingo community, Jackson was part of the inaugural graduating class at Midway High School in 1960. He grew up on a farm, the son of parents Vasco and Kathleen Jackson. Most of the community farmed back then.

Jackson graduated from North Carolina State University in 1964 and perhaps is best known from his decades at Clinton Truck & Tractor, now Carolina Agri-Power. Jackson worked as manager, and ultimately owner, of Clinton Truck & Tractor for nearly half a century, He made his business assisting farmers with theirs, all while striving to educate all people on the hardships farmers face and the vital role they serve.

Through the years, Jackson has been actively involved in a number of organizations, including the Sampson County Friends of Agriculture, a support group for local agriculture. The group has been going for three decades, and Jackson has been at the helm for the entire time.

“It wasn’t anything I felt I had to do,” Jackson has told The Independent, “but it was just something I enjoyed. It was some of the best people and some of the best business people. Agriculture is what we do here. Sampson County is one of the biggest agriculture counties in the Southeast, and really the whole United States.”

Jackson has also been a stalwart in the long-running Clinton Rotary Club, hosting the annual oyster roast for many years at Clinton Truck & Tractor Co. to aid education and various projects, including scholarships and community outreach. Clinton Truck & Tractor dates back to at least the early 1940s. Jackson came to the business as manager in January 1972.

Back then, the business was already in its second generation of ownership. It was previously known as John B. Williams & Co. and was in the downtown area. It migrated to U.S. 701 in later years. Though still owned by the Williams family, it had long been called Clinton Truck & Tractor by the time Jackson came to the business as manager.

While Jackson was not related to the Williams family, he was in the right place at the right time.

“I had the experience being with the International Harvester Company and Mr. Williams was retirement age and needed somebody to come in and run the place for him,” said Jackson, who continued working for the Williams family as the manager of the business until he eventually was able, through the success of the business, to buy them out.

Upon stepping into retirement, with the transition of Clinton Truck & Tractor to Carolina Agri-Power, Jackson reflected on his career and his love for everything agriculture — a love that still persists to this day.

“I’ve been very, very fortunate to be in this business. Agriculture is something that I love,” he said. “I think it’s one of the most noble pursuits that man can do. There are some good people in agriculture in this area. Sampson County is really an outstanding agricultural county, as is Duplin County. But there is just something about Sampson County.”

