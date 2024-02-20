Paige King Johnson bringing talents to Ag Day

Pictured, from left, are Paige King Johnson, Shelia Barefoot and Eileen Coite. This was during a visit to Clinton City Hall and an appearance on ‘We Should Know’ with JW Simmons.

A soulful country voice that echoes the feeling of being homegrown, Paige King Johnson has expanded her singing prowess beyond the confines of her home of Harnett County. She recently graced Sampson County, where that voice will soon boom at one of the county’s hallmark happenings.

With a little over a month to go, the much-anticipated Sampson Ag Day is fast approaching, slated for March 23. The event always draws in large crowds and a big push for this year’s event will be the entertainment. Johnson is one of headliners, set to serve as the opening act to kick off Ag Day.

Before that time arrives, however, Johnson paid an early visit to Clinton and was recently featured on the local broadcasting show “We Should Know” with JW Simmons. While there, she’d share her thoughts with The Sampson Independent on how she felt about being a part of Ag Day.

“It’s beautiful; I’ve been part of the State Fair and all that kind of stuff, but to be involved in something that’s so focused on that very small and tight-knit community feeling,” Johnson noted, “it means so much to me.”

It is an opportunity she said was important as she grew up in a small close-knit community in the heart of the South, where agriculture is the lifeblood of the people.

“I come from such a small community like this and I see how important agriculture is to those small communities,” she said. “I know how hard people work for their little places that they love so much. It’s a beautiful way for me also to be able to learn about stuff going on here in this county and to just expand my understanding of the culture here further.”

Another person equally excited about Johnson’s upcoming participation was the local Cooperative Extension’s Eileen Coite. one of the masterminds behind planning Ag Day. Coite has known Johnson for many years and shared her thoughts on having the little girl she watched grow up prepping to perform on stage for the county.

“We go way back; I met her when she was a little girl in 4-H,” she said. “I’m sure she’d already been playing music for a long time probably before I realized it. But, we reconnected when I went to see her right here in Sampson County, up in Newton Grove at Parkside, and I’ve been following her ever since.”

“I’m just so happy to have Paige at our Ag Day this year,” she said. “We’ve been planning on her to be here for Ag Day for two years, I think, so I’m just excited that this has come together.”

“I just hope that people will be able to come by to enjoy the day with us and hear the wonderful music that Paige will bring to Ag Day.”

Born and raised in Angier, Johnson has been singing since she was 9 years old. Taking inspiration from legends such as Patsy Cline and Waylon Jennings, her singing career is continuing to blossom.

As she continued to sing throughout her youth she eventually opened for the likes of Kane Brown, Oliver Anthony, Joe Nichols, Gabby Barrett, Diamond Rio, Scotty McCreery, Kylie Morgan, Neal McCoy and more. Her passion only grew and, by high school graduation, she realized singing might not just be a fun pastime.

That would take her to Belmont University in 2015, where she studied music business, which lead her to discovering her own style as a storytelling songwriter.

“I started finding my own voice through writing, becoming more confident, and owning the fact that my personal feelings and experiences were worth talking about, singing about, and putting on paper,” Johnson said in her bio on her website.

Since then Johnson has become a three-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner, hitting No. 29 on the Music Row charts with debut single “Water Down The Whiskey” and even released her album “Honky Tonk Heart.”

Always aiming to remain authentic to her sound and in the songs she writes is something she noted, as a singer/songwriter, that she doesn’t take lightly.

“I’ve found over the years that being a singer, you have this bigger presence and so people want to listen to what you’re telling and singing about,” Johnson said. “I don’t take that lightly, so I try to spread different messages and things that I’m passionate about to those people that listen — that’s number one. I’m also a big believer and very faithful person and so I like being able to share undertones of that in my music.”

“You don’t have to be a Christian artist to be able to share your faith in that way, so I’m grateful that I get to share that.”

Through all that she’s accomplished, Johnson also gained the honor of being named the first-ever musical ambassador of the state by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in 2022. In that role, she got the chance to use her gifts to create their signature song, of the same name, for their program “Homes in the Hometowns.” It’s used for Got to Be NC, an agriculture program which promotes farming in North Carolina.

It is a passion that Johnson shares with all those who live that lifestyle in her home state, one she grew up around her whole life.

“This whole partnership with the Department of Agriculture opened up this opportunity to then be able to share my passion for agriculture,” she said. “And not in a shove-it-down-your-throat way, but in a very light way. To be able to open people up to those ideas and open up a door to start those conversations very organically is something that everybody wants to be able to do.”

Since becoming ambassador, Johnson has been all over the state touring and meeting individuals heavily invested in agriculture.

“I’m grateful for that because, as I said before, I don’t take it lightly,” she said. “I know that people are listening to what I’m saying and so you have to make sure every message that you’re giving is very carefully curated, and you’re getting things across.”

“After all, you only get three and a half minutes to be able to get those messages across,” she said with a chuckle, “so it’s important.”

In her closing remarks to The Independent, Johnson offered some words about those considering pursuing music on a similar path she is still travelling.

“I get asked a lot, ‘what would you tell somebody who’s interested in the music industry and how would you get into it?’” she said. “I think, especially as a woman in this industry, to the young girls who see me and they’re like ‘I could be that one day,’ I’m always like, ‘oh yes, you could be absolutely anything you want to be.’ This job is so fun and it looks so cool. While true, at the end of the day, it’s just as tough as any other job.”

“That said, if you really love music and you have the passion for it, just go for it as you would for any job,” Johnson continued. “You have to work hard on days you don’t feel like it and that makes the days that you do feel like doing it even better. But, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication and you have to be open to everything around you. Be prepared for where inspiration’s going to come, because when it comes, it’s a beautiful thing.”

To find out more about Johnson and her life or career, visit her website at paigekingjohnson.com

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.