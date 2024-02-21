(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

• Jan. 9 — Richard Nelson Tyndall, 45, of 1148 McPhail Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $7,500; court date was Jan. 19.

• Jan. 10 — Osheonna Shantel Elizabeth Boykin, 26, of 808-B Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with communicating tthreats. No bond set; court date was Jan. 31.

• Jan. 10 — Tania Hernandez, 28, of 31 Bob White Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods. No bond listed; court date was Feb. 12.

• Jan. 10 — Mohamed Abdo Saleh Abbas, 26, of 1007 Bradshaw St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana and rear lamp violation. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 21.

• Jan. 11 — Isaac Lee Herring, 39, of 857 N. Pine St., Warsaw, was charged on out-of-county warrants with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $4,000; court date was Feb. 12.

• Jan. 12 — Jeremy C. Bishop, 48, of 201 Dewberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $4,000; court date was Jan. 19.

• Jan. 12 — Willman Noel Guillen Escobar, 45, of 2534 Bass Lake Road, Clinton, was charged with two counts of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, two counts of failing to heed light or siren, resisting public officer, open container alcohol violation and exceeding posted speed. Bond set at $15,000; court date was Feb. 2.

• Jan. 13 — Derrell Kevin Ashford, 37, of 155 Daisey Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession controlled substance in prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $10,500; court date was Feb. 2.

• Jan. 13 — Donald Carroll Keene, 51, of 509 N. Pine St., Roseboro, was charged on out-of-county warrant with felony larceny. Bond set at $20,000; court date was Feb. 1.

• Jan. 13 — Jose Hernandez, 25, of 45 Electricians Lane, Clinton, was charged with weapon law violations. No bond set; court date was Feb. 20.

• Jan. 13 — Lisa Ann Osthues, 54, of 168 Nathan Dudley Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $500; court date was Feb. 5.

• Jan. 14 — Derrick Deswan Joyner, 42, of 172 Sasser Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $500; court date was Feb. 13.

• Jan. 14 — Jordan Mary Evans, 24, of 186 Sir Lane, Roseboro, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date was Feb. 20.

• Jan. 14 — Charles Alexander Maxwell, 25, of 186 Sir Lane, Roseboro, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date was Feb. 20.

• Jan. 14 — Tyler Logan, 31, of Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date was Feb. 6.

• Jan. 15 — Everardo Lopez, 32, of Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and trespassing. Bond set at $4,000; court date was Jan. 19.

• Jan. 16 — Erica Jackson Batts, 43, of Harpers Glen Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $3,500; court date was Feb. 7.

• Jan. 18 — Dustin Carr, 28, of 10966 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of controlled substance in prison/jail premises. No bond set; court date was Feb. 18.

• Jan. 18 — Erika Jimenez, 28, of 137 Vasquez Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun. Written promise; court date was Feb. 20.

• Jan. 19 — Timothy Harold Lewis, 53, of 1704 Dogwood St., Goldsboro, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is March 7.

• Jan. 20 — Omar Sanchez, 22, of 3926 S. U.S. 117, Burgaw, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Feb. 26.

• Jan. 20 — Luis E. Chavez, 27, of Rocky Point, N.C., was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resist public officer and drunk and disruptive. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Feb. 20.

• Jan. 20 — Jose E. Chavez, 29, of Rocky Point, N.C., was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resist public officer and drunk and disruptive. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Feb. 20.

• Jan. 20 — Samuel C. Lopez, 29, of 71 Camellia Drive, Rocky Point, N.C., was charged with resist public officer. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Feb. 20.

• Jan. 21 — Emmanuel Pradera Pineiro, 18, of 708 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Feb. 16.

• Jan. 22 — Hakeema Nicole Fennell, 31, of 149 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 26.

• Jan. 23 — Sandy Lee Grady, 44, of Warsaw, was charged with credit card/automatic teller machine fraud and false pretenses/swindle/confidence. Bond set at $7,500; court date was Feb. 2.

• Jan. 23 — Terry Antawn Farrior, 32, of Clinton, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, financial card theft, identity theft, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, theft from motor vehicle and attempted breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $30,000; court date was Feb. 2.

• Jan. 23 — Mary Ann Chapman, 39, of 8167 Turnbull Road, Fayetteville, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 5.

• Jan. 24 — Michael Lee Oxendine, 48, of 2198 Montana Road, Fayetteville, was charged with multiple counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, trespass of real property and larceny. No bond set; court date was Feb. 2.

• Jan. 24 — Erica Jackson Batts, 43, of Harpers Glen Road, Clinton, was charged with four counts of larceny. No bond; court date was Feb. 19.

• Jan. 25 — William Mcleod, 79, of 110 Tomahawk Trail, Clinton, was charged with sexual assault and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. No bond listed; court date was Feb. 12.

• Jan. 26 — Julio C. Navarreta-Garcia, 43, of Sampson Correctional Institution, was charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoid, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in prison. No bond listed; court date was Feb. 16.

• Jan. 26 — Jesse Diane Furmidge, 38, of 147 McKinney Fruit Drive, Mills River, N.C., was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,000; court date was Feb. 12.

• Jan. 26 — Gary Antonio Woodall, 37, of 109 Holiday Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 19.

• Jan. 26 — GQ Sherrod Foye, 32, of 106 Larkins St., Apt. 724, Clinton, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 20.

• Jan. 27 — Ashley Dawn Carter, 38, of 230 Kay Bryan Road, Magnolia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $4,000; court date was Feb. 2.

• Jan. 27 — Ida Hodges, 53, of 1339 Bud Hawkins Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule III controlled substance and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Feb. 2.

• Jan. 27 — Salomon Raya Torres, 48, of 72 Stormy Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, open container alcohol, no operator’s license and no liability insurance. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 19.

• Jan. 28 — James Lee Staton, 33, of 219 Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date was Feb. 8.

• Jan. 28 — Viermingo Rico, 28, of 634 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Written promise; court date is March 21.

• Jan. 28 — Lena Renee Aycock, 43, of 32 Ashelyn Ave., Clinton, was charged with five counts of larceny by employee. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Feb. 16.

• Jan. 29 — Whitney Fifi McDonald, 35, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is March 7.

• Jan. 29 — Isaiah Jordan Cunningham, 25, of 604 Eastover Ave., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is March 7.

• Jan. 30 — Miesha Nichole King, 24, of 104 Darkwood Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny by employee and felony conspiracy. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Feb. 2.

• Jan. 30 — Gregory Scott Thomas, 24, of 224 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and order for arrest on a count of possession of controlled substance in jail/prison. No bond set; court date was Feb. 12.

• Jan. 30 — Nyasia Charnea Taylor, 22, of 119 Brown Terrace Circle, Rose Hill, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Written promise; court date was Feb. 12.

• Jan. 31 — Antionetta Arlene Damon, 36, of 225 Collins St., Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is March 19.

• Jan. 31 — Michael Lee Oxendine, 48, of 2198 Montana Road, Fayetteville, was charged with two counts each of breaking and entering, habitual larceny, possession of stolen goods and felony conspiracy. Bond set at $13,000; court date was Feb. 5.

• Jan. 31 — Carrie Lee Benson, 48, of 6900 Harper House Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $4,000; court date was Feb. 2.

• Feb. 1 — Jaevon Liteak Vann, 23, of 220 N. Parkersburg Ave., Garland, was charged with communicating threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond not listed; court date was Feb. 22.

• Feb. 1 — Timothy D. Harper, 33, of 202 Gainey Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with failure to secure load and unintentional litter. No bond or court date listed.

• Feb. 1 — Chandler Blake Mitchell, 32, of 1012 Raleigh Road, Clinton, was charged with maintaining dwelling or vehicle for drugs, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, assault inflicting serious injury and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. No bond set; court date was Feb. 16.

• Feb. 1 — Aaron Christopher Eddy, 29, of 195 Tom Cat Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $8,000; court date is March 1.

• Feb. 1 — Burris Leroy Robinson, 61, of 202 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Written promise; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 3 — Joseph Eugene Woods, 39, of Hope Mills, was charged with felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, manufacture marijuana, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for drugs, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana and warrant for arrest on a count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $9,000; court date was Feb. 16.

• Feb. 4 — John Vaston Pope, 38, of 1299 Pope Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Feb. 16.

• Feb. 5 — Roland Brent Hodges, 54, of 112 Beale St., Dunn, was charged with identity theft. Bond set at $30,000; court date is March 4.

• Feb. 5 — John Bensley Prestage, 27, of 208 W. Arrowhead Drive, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun and failing to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light. No bond listed; court date is March 7.

• Feb. 6 — Christian O’Ryan Houston, 22, of 567 Bland School Road, Harrells, was charged on out-of-county warrants with breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and felony probation violation. Bond set at $160,000; court date was Feb. 16.

• Feb. 6 — Melissa Chanel Robinson-Shepard, 40, of Giddens Street, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date was Feb. 8.

• Feb. 6 — Lashonda Eumika Mcduffie, 44, of 619 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with school attendance law violation. No bond set; court date is March 6.

• Feb. 6 — Christopher Trevon Graham, 30, of 788 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm and failure to comply. No bond set; court date is March 1.

• Feb. 7 — Ervin Dale Polanco, 30, of 212 Greenfield Cemetery Road, Seven Springs, was charged with burning commercial structure- unoccupied, burning personal property, misdemeanor larceny and offering bribes. No bond set; court date is March 1.

• Feb. 7 — Elizabeth Garcia Hernandez, 35, of 1007 Lakeview Drive, Clinton, was charged with 12 counts of larceny merchant product code fraud. Bond set at $20,000; court date was Feb. 16.

• Feb. 8 — George Gary, 72, of 775 Lee Johnson Road, Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date was Feb. 22.

• Feb. 9 — Julian Almazan Rojas, 49, of 205 Six Runs Lane, Faison, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 2.

• Feb. 9 — Dennis Quane Cromartie, 29, of 2911 Millbrook Woods Drive, Raleigh, was charged with out-of-county warrants with possession of stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining vehicle/dwelling controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed gun and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $75,000; court date was Feb. 19.

• Feb. 10 — Lamail Tyrone Lockhart Jr., 62, of 1419 Echo Glen Road, Charlotte, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 27.

• Feb. 10 — Niesha Shonta Lewis, 30, of 410 Royal Lane, Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is April 2.

• Feb. 10 — Tanisha Henry, 35, of 428-B Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 12.

• Feb. 10 — Willie Robinson Jr., 70, of 56 Roosevelt Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container of alcohol violation. Bond set at $7,000; court date was Feb. 16.

• Feb. 10 — Celio Puerto Meza, 36, of 110 Carson Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 2.

• Feb. 10 — Armando Enrique Verdes Montalvan, 25, of 70 Nicole Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 9.

• Feb. 11 — Michael Grimes, 23, of 7556 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with indecent exposure. Bond set at $500; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 12 — Georgenia Murray, 36, of 154 Kent Circle, Clinton, was charged with embezzlement. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 1.

• Feb. 12 — Diamond Edwards, 29, of Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is March 4.

• Feb. 12 — Lisa Marie Tindal, 51, of Goldsboro, was charged with possession of controlled substance in jail premises, larceny and trespass. No bond set; court date is March 20.

• Feb. 12 — Jose M. Vasquez Rios, 57, of Newton Grove, was charged with simple possession Xanax and open container. Bond set at $2,500; court date is March 21.

• Feb. 12 — Waleska Lagares Maldonado, 49, of 15 Blair Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. No bond or court date listed.

• Feb. 13 — Shaina Brooklyn Bass, 28, of 212-A Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with burglary. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 1.

• Feb. 14 — Crystal Antoinette Beard, 48, of 206 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond not listed; court date is March 12.

• Feb. 14 — Arthur Earl Lanier, 51, of 119 Eureka Drive, Wallace, was charged with failing to secure load. No bond listed; court date is March 5.

• Feb. 15 — Sandy Lee Grady, 44, of 756 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 17.

• Feb. 16 — Kalia Nechole Jacobs, 48, of Harpers Glen Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is March 7.

• Feb. 16 — Kimberly Ann Johnson, 45, of 408 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Written promise; court date is March 20.

• Feb. 17 — Harold Alfonso Banks, 20, of Lumberton, was charged with carrying concealed gun and speeding. No bond listed; court date is March 21.

• Feb. 18 — Frank Junior Gardner, 50, of 255 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with assault by strangulation and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is March 1.

• Feb. 18 — Manuel De Romero, 57, of 158 Cricket Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and open container after consuming alcohol. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 20.

• Feb. 18 — Antionetta Arlene Damon, 37, of Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is March 18.

• Feb. 18 — Timothy Shawn Johnson, 54, of 540 Edgar St., Clinton, was charged with larceny and concealment of goods. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 11.

