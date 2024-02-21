When the Clinton Garden Club met recently, members were treated to hearing about many spring planting ideas from speaker Debbie Jones. Then, each member was invited to create her own mini greenhouse out of a gallon jug which was cut open, had potting soil and seeds planted inside, misted with water, and taped back closed with no lid to be placed in a sunny spot to grow plants to be set out in a few weeks. There was a lot of busy enthusiasm evident with this project and the many opportunities it offered as the spring growing season approaches.