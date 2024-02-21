Thomas imparts history lesson as part of BHM series

As part of the celebration of Black History Month, a series of featured speakers are being invited to Sampson Community College’s campus to give remarks and share their stories and the stories of Black Americans who have come before.

Dr. Ted Thomas, who is also the chair of the SCC Board of Trustees and involved in countless other community organizations, took to the microphone to share details on hugely consequential historical moments and personal experiences related to race and racism in a talk that he titled ‘The Death of Jim Crow.’

From the time Thomas began his speech, he knew that he would need to take a deep dive into the past in presenting his thesis, given the nuances of racial history in the United States that are impossible to count — especially given the low percentage of hands that went up when Thomas asked the audience to raise them if they knew what Jim Crow was.

Going into the historical details is extremely important to him, though. Hence, Thomas was more than ready to do so, later saying, “I always like to remind people of history because if we never talk about our history, it’ll just disappear.” He pointed to the adage, “Always know your history so you don’t repeat it.”

He dove right into the background of the laws. To begin with, he said, “A lot of people actually think Jim Crow was a real person, but no, that was not the case.”

Going back to the origin story of Jim Crow as a blanket, a racist character that was pushed into the world as an aggressively demeaning representation of black people through tropes, Thomas revealed, “Jim Crow actually started out in the theaters with his guy whose name was Thomas Rice, he created Jim Crow.”

“When Rice originally started his act in 1830, it was just for entertainment. He just took it around different places and even went to England, and people just loved it,” Thomas informed.

Speaking about the content of Rice’s shows, Thomas explained, “He would put black paint on his face, and he would wear shabby clothes. And he would talk with the dialect that, back then, was meant to insult the intelligence of African Americans.” This was through a social construct that meant to normalize the abhorrent

“So, then it moved from the theater to the legislature,” he stated. Talking about Dred Scott and the racist dehumanizing brutality he endured, Thomas added the Dred Scott decision to the through line of Jim Crow’s evolution into a new space in the legal world. As he put it, “That was 1858, and it was essentially saying that blacks didn’t have rights.”

Thomas added, “Dred Scott was a slave who sued his owner to be free, but the Supreme Court made the decision that blacks were not citizens of the United States.” The reality Thomas expressed was that “He [Scott] lost, and for blacks, it was clear that they felt they were not actually considered men and women or people of the United States during that time.”

“Then, of course, the Civil War took place.” But Thomas made the crucial distinction, “Even after the civil war that ended on April 9, 1865, the southern states were still determined about discrimination and determined to have segregation.”

This brings up Jim Crow once again, as Thomas explained, “In other words, they wanted to have segregation even though the Civil Rights Bill and Emancipation Proclamation were signed.” Effectively, Jim Crow was a stand-in for black people, so Thomas said, “When we use the term Jim Crow law, it’s referring to a law against black people.

His passion was palpable as he explained, “We were separate, but we were never allowed to be equal.” Giving an example, he continued, “That’s when you had separate schools, and still, the school systems weren’t equal.”

Thomas shared several core personal experiences with racist stereotyping he encountered, telling the story of his experience at a white school. “In high school, integration took place,” he began, “and I stayed at the black school. I didn’t go to the white school, but we had the opportunity to take some courses there.”

He continued, “I always loved electronics, so I took an electronics course there, but we had to be bussed over to the white school to take the electronics class.” The final project he had for the semester was to assemble a transistor radio. Of that project, he said, “I made that radio, and it was great.”

Then the instructor came to me to say, “You didn’t make this.” The teacher said to me, “There’s no way in the world you made this,” and he flunked me, saying there was no way a black person could’ve had the intelligence to make that radio.” This was blatantly rooted in race as was evidenced by, as Thomas put it, “Because the teacher was under the stereotype that a black person couldn’t do it, he ended up flunking me in the class.”

“I had a strong mother who went and fought for me afterward, and I got the F changed to a C,” Thomas revealed before explaining the unfortunate truth of the stereotype, “The teacher still never thought that I made it, though.”

He noticed an audience member was talking about the Navy, and that member of the audience asked Thomas how it was in the Navy. Thomas explained of the branches of the armed forces, “The Navy was one of the last ones that, if someone was black in the Navy, they were either a cook or steward.” Thomas was the lone black dentist in his group, being a part of the dental corps.

“I had white assistants,” he explained, “So when a person walked into my room to get treatment, They would automatically talk to the white assistants about what he was going to do. If they weren’t talking to me, then the white assistant had to say, “Yeah, the dentist is over there. That’s a good example of stereotypes,” he shared.

One audience member asked about discrimination here in Sampson County. The basis of the question was, “Did you have to deal with discrimination when you moved to Sampson County?”

His quick response was, “I sure did. It was introduced when I first moved here that I wasn’t up there by the other fellow dentists and wasn’t really a part of that core group.” He added, “Even during my adult years, we sometimes sometimes face discrimination.

“Even as a dentist moving back to North Carolina, there were problems because North Carolina didn’t want a lot of black dentists moving here,” Thomas explained.

“It wasn’t until the Minority Dental Society sued North Carolina to make it more equal,” Thomas shared. “When I moved to North Carolina, there were probably about 4000 dentists in North Carolina, but at that time there were only about 300 black dentists,” and he emphasized, “that was 1980.”

That reality wasn’t rectified overnight. “Things got better, but it took a while,” continued Thomas, “But you have to know I’m one of those I say you just have to survive; you have to continue to do what you have to do.”

He made it clear, “I’ve done well in Sampson County, and I love Sampson County.” He added, though, “For somebody who really doesn’t know me and has never seen me, when I walk into a meeting or something, I still think sometimes the first thing they think is, “Oh, I didn’t know he was black.”

One audience member asked: “How do you feel about churches being basically segregated?” Thomas responded, “Churches are still segregated to an extent,” but provided context, saying, “You have to remember that when integration took place, it was actually the churches who started the schools so that people could still be segregated.”

This seemed to be a shocking revelation for the crowd, as he explained, “In the south, that’s when most of the private schools started – when integration started. So the white kids wouldn’t have to go to the black schools. And that that was common.”

“So I think, churches, they are still segregated in a sense, but it’s getting better. People are starting to want to know one another more.” Thomas said before adding, “Because I pastor a church over in Warsaw, I still believe that you go to a worship service that makes you feel comfortable; you don’t want to go to a worship service where you feel uncomfortable or uneasy.”

Thomas described a man by the name of Homer Plessy from Louisiana: “he was a Creole, and he had some black blood, but he could potentially pass almost as a white person.” Plessy was involved in a hugely consequential court case at the Supreme Court level when Plessy v. Ferguson was ruled on by the bench members – not only once but twice, in fact.

As Thomas put it, “Basically, they said that the constitution didn’t have any rights over the states, so states could still do what they wanted to and still could have separate but equal.”

Thomas gave an example from Goldsboro: “There was a police Captain who really took Jim Crow seriously – he used to draw the lines for those who were riding the railroad in Goldsboro.” He talked about the close proximity to this reality, saying,” It was a big thing in Goldsboro; he really made sure that people stayed separate. He didn’t want blacks and whites intermingling.”

So he said, “That was just right up the road here in Goldsboro,” reminding the audience how close to home these things were happening at that time.

“Really, the main blow that hit Jim Crow, the slow death of Jim Crow, though it obviously continued to stick around a while, was the court case Brown versus the Board of Education,” Thomas said

“Oliver Brown had a daughter named Linda,” Thomas began, explaining the case. “She had to walk past the white school to get to the bus stop, where she would have to take the bus another mile to get to the black school.”

He continued, “That’s when the father [Brown] sued on behalf of about 20 other children.” The case ended up reaching the Supreme Court. Thomas explained, “The Supreme Court – they actually heard it twice. They didn’t make a decision, and then it was heard again.”

”Brown versus Board of Education, that kind of gave the slow death to Jim Crow, I’d say,” said Thomas, coming back around to the topic of the speech. “That passed, and they realized that technically, separate but equal was not fair.” That certainly was not the end of things, though.

“Brown versus the Board of Education happened in 1954.” Thomas informed, “So, the Civil Rights movement started, and even though we won Brown versus the Board of Education, that’s when Jim Crow really became evident again.”

He shared about his experience with that context, explaining, “I grew up in the South, in South Carolina, and had to endure it because we couldn’t stop it.” He recounted examples: “Bathrooms, when I went to the movies, I had to go to the back door, I couldn’t go to the front door. They had water fountains that said white and black.”

“Finally, the civil rights bill was passed in 1964, and that was technically supposed to be the final blow to Jim Crow,” he said, emphasizing ‘technically.’ “Jim Crow didn’t go peacefully even though they won the Civil Rights Bill, as that technically should have been the end, but it was not.”

In closing, “The charge that I’m giving to the students,” he said, “is that even though Jim Crow is technically dead now, Jim Crow has children. And those children will try to come back and try to make things go back to how they were – they might think things should be back to ‘separate but equal,’ and try to make that happen.”

So, in giving his charge to students, he implored, “It’s up to all of us to look at this. “Because I am a preacher, I believe God is one person, one God, especially as far as races are concerned.”

Thomas made the point, “When you go to the hospital, they don’t ask you your race to give you blood,” and this is because, as he explained, “we all get the same blood.”

“That’s the charge to each one of you — not to stereotype people because of the color of their skin.”

This issue of stereotyping is of the utmost importance to Thomas, given his experience dealing with the problem that continues to persist, as he continued, “Don’t stereotype anyone because of something somebody said about them. Don’t stereotype people because of something that you read about somebody.”

He was emphatic in explaining, “That’s where a lot of people get in trouble, when something they hear or something that somebody tells them makes them stereotype individuals before you even get to know them.”