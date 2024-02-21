Carter, Danyelle M., Carter, John M. to Sprague, Katie Elizabeth

Neal, Matthew D., Neal, Sara K. to Neal, Angela D., Neal, Patrick G.

Odum, Zachary Lee to Smith Amanda Leigh

Dyer, Sherry, Dyer, Sherry, Admr, Whitener, Andre C., Whitener, Melvin, Estate to Dyer, Gerald J.

Joyner, Glenn Elliott to Thornton, Elliott Ross

Labor, Richard R., Labor, Richard Roy to Labor, Richard Roy, Raico, Christina

Baker, Rodney, Mbr, Baker Homes LLC, Holland, James III to Middleton, Shamata, Sutton, Kimbely R.

Best, John W., Best, Sharon M. to McCall, Cathy

Hobbs, William Shawn to North Carolina Welding LLC

Gray, Alice A. to Gray, Alice A., Gray, Walter Brian

Bockish, Leslie, Mgr, Floyd, Leslie Marie, aka, Southern Belle Home Buyers LLC to Espinoza, Elden Henoch

West, Darlene J., West, James D. Jr. to Bryant, Sharon F.

West, Darlene J., West, James D. Jr., West, James D. Jr. to Bryant, Sharon F.

Raynor, Eugene G., Triangle East Timber Company Inc. to Raynor, Joshua Cullen, Raynor, Taylor Gene

Wood, Angela Alston, Wood, Nicholas Keith to Langston, Caroline Koonce, Langston, Cody Mack

Bulla, George Hector Jr., Bulla, Randee Marie, Whitaker, Susan Bulla to Jackson, Constance Livingston

Williamson, Geraldine D. to Diaz, Alfonso Serrano, Serrano, Alfonso Diaz

Lucas, Elizabeth McNutt, Lucas, George Hamilton to Osorio, Ever Vicente Reyes, Reyes, Ever Vicente Osorio

Campos, Josue to Campos, Caleb

Campos, Josue to Campos, Laurencio

Campos, Angelina to Campos, Josue