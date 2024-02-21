Six Runs Plantation offers environmental stewardship through project

From the beginning, Four County Electric’s tree crew hauled in mulch where carefully-laid landscape plans were eventually coming to fruition. Next, a farmer was hired to help deliver mulch in tractor loads and dumped into three designated prepared groupings for future, creative plantings. The three, new landscape group designs included the addition of deciduous, native river birch to provide beauty and much-needed shade in summer. Next, evergreen, native pine, both for year-round shade and for straw ground mulch/cover for holding moisture and prevention of weeds, were planted.

The lily garden boasts several dozen bright, lemon yellow day lillies, a couple of river birches, several oaks and a pine tree. A winding peagravel rock bordered walkway allows for a close-up view and several colorful garden benches invite you to sit a spell to enjoy the aesthetics of the area. A nearby native Southern Magnolia provides year-round evergreen beauty and summer shade to the south side of the grouping that includes more summer-blooming, fiery red freesia bulbs.

The rose garden boasts Gold Medal yellow roses (a friend’s gift) and is doing well with the addition of several young river birches. The yellow “Gold Medal” rose was a gift and is a longtime dream reminiscent of the first yellow rose my grandmother gave me when, in the third grade, I started the Warsaw Junior Home Garden Club (1954). Our leader, Mrs. M.A. Smith (Warsaw Florist and school teacher), inspired us to start a garden — a rock garden of sorts. Mine became a conch-edged garden; shells were washed ashore at Kure Beach during Hurricane Hazel in 1954, and my Grandfather Todd invited us down to load “tow,” burlap sacks full that became my garden border. Tommy, Jack, Billy and Johnny helped me quickly fill three sacks and carried them back across the dunes to grandfather’s cottage and loaded them into our Pontiac Bonneville. They became the conch shell border to Becky’s first garden! Native violets were identified to me and dug, with my help, from our farm’s ditch banks by an older brother, James William, “Billy.” After that, we checked in on our Grandmother Sutton in Greenville, NC, and when she heard about my rock garden and our Junior Garden Club, she gave me a yellow rose to go in it. Now, after 70 years, another kind person and National Rose Society professional, gave me the second yellow rose like the one always fondly recalled and desired.

The bulb garden, planned by the Honey Bees Junior Garden Club, has been developed in the fall by all our members, including parents, to fill in a very long grouping area adjacent to Becky’s Border Gardens on the west border of the Plantation Gardens. The bulb gardens are sustainable and eco-friendly, truly nature’s gift to our winter garden, providing a season of blooming wonder. Native river birch trees have been added as well as N.C. native redbud trees. Several pines are living on the end of this grouping.

Bulbs planted by the Honey Bees Junior Garden Club this fall included hyacinths (hot pink and magenta); narcissus (four different); anemones (multicolored); alliums; and crocus (yellow, purple and multicolored). Crinum, amaryllis, grape hyacinth, gladiolas, Lily of the Valley, scilla and red and pink ranunculus will be added later, bringing additional color in different seasons.