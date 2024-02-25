Work scheduled to begin Monday

A Sampson County roadway will close for the next two weeks to allow the N.C. Department of Transportation to safely replace multiple drainage pipes.

On Feb. 26, Goshen Church Road between Suttontown Road and North McCullen Road will close. It is scheduled to reopen by March 8, after NCDOT replaces four pipes to improve the water flow in the area. Traffic will be detoured onto Suttontown, West Darden and North McCullen roads.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and using caution near the work zone.