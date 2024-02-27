Two Clinton residents died Monday in a head-on collision on U.S. 421 north of Clinton when the vehicle they were traveling in crossed the center line and slammed into a dump truck, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol officials.

Minutes after 2 p.m., Sampson troopers responded to a two-vehicle, two-fatality collision on U.S. 421, near New Bethel Lane, about 4.5 miles north of Clinton.

The investigation revealed that a Nissan passenger car was traveling southbound on U.S. 421 when it crossed the center line and struck a dump truck traveling north on U.S. 421. The dump truck was pulling a small utility trailer. The driver of the Nissan was identified as Kenneth Evans, 54, of 501 McKoy St., Clinton, and he was traveling with passenger Mary Elizabeth Thompson, 74, of Badger Court, Clinton. Both Evans and Thompson died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The dump truck was being driven by Carlie C. McLamb III, 34, of Hodges Chapel Church Road, Dunn, who was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The lives of Evans and Thompson were the sixth and seventh lost on Sampson County roadways this year. There were 28 death on roads in Sampson County in all of 2023.