Kiwanis feast nets over $20,000 for community

Mounds and mounds of sausages were cooked for the Pancake and Sausage Feast. By the end these, along with the pancakes, raised north of $20,000.

This was just a small portion of the more than 6,000 pancakes the Kiwanis Club served during the 66th Pancake and Sausage Feast, which was held Friday night and Saturday morning.

Friday and Saturday marked one of the community’s tastiest annual events of the year, the 66th Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Feast, which once again drew huge crowds and raised money for the community.

“I’m excited to be out here because it is always an awesome event and we had a great crowd this year,” Daniel Ruggles, Kiwanis President, said. “Just seeing the community out here to support us always helps us to fulfill our goal of supporting the kids. As our motto says, ‘Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to serving one child and one community at a time.’”

“We can’t do that without finances, so we love being out here and seeing everybody supporting and enjoy some good pancakes and sausage.”

Ruggles’ words ring true for those who attended this year’s event. The community showed up in a big way this as the steady flow of dine-in patrons matched, and sometimes outpaced, the drive-thru offering. Cars were steadily flowing in and out nonstop throughout the entire event.

During last year’s event Ruggles noted they had the biggest turnout seen in years, serving at least 1,300 people in the drive thru alone. Those numbers were just as big as they potentially reached even great ones this time around.

“We don’t have all the final numbers yet, but we think we served roughly 6,500 pancakes — which I think is the most pancakes we’ve ever done — and raised well north of $20,000,” Ruggles said.

To ensure each person was fed, Smithfield Foods provided the sausages and U.S. Foods, Inc. did the same for the pancakes.

As per tradition, proceeds from this event support a multitude of projects geared towards improving the lives of Sampson youth. Those beneficiaries included groups such as Terrific Kids and Key Clubs, along with other projects such as Back Pack Buddies, Bicycles for Terrific Kids, CHS Renaissance, Civic Center Class Acts, Clinton Parks and Recreation, Fitness Renaissance, In-School Scouting, NC Boys and Girls Home, Partnership for Children, Relay For Life, Sampson County Champions and Tim’s Gift.

These funds also go toward scholarships, which have provided thousands to all key clubs. The Key Club is an international, student-led organization affiliated with the Kiwanis Club that aims to provide members with opportunities to provide service, build character and to develop leadership.

Members of Kiwanis were on the go during the whole event but The Sampson Independent was able to connect with a few to get their thoughts on being part of the Pancake and Sausage Feast and how they felt about bringing it back to the community for the 66th time.

“The turnout has been great and I think the numbers are up from last year, for both the drive-thru and inside,” Matt Stone said. “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year and it helps us generate some money to put back into the community and do some good things.”

“This is a wonderful thing because it accomplishes several things,” Jimmy Matthews said. “One, it brings our community together for a fun time and we get to spread some good food; it also brings our club closer together by having us work closely together and those are just extra benefits we get.”

“Plus with all that, the money we raise goes to help kids across this county,” Matthews added. “It’s all spent in this county and doesn’t go anywhere else so we’re just real blessed to have the resources to help all the key clubs, high schools and many other little thing that the kids in community need — it’s just a great event.”

“It’s something that we do every year and I’ve been a member of the Kiwanis since 1991,” Perry Solice said. “Helping the community is what we do and this is one of our biggest events of the year to do that, and I’d say once again it’s been a huge success.”

Even members who weren’t a part of Kiwanis came out to volunteer and help out. One such person of many was retired Clinton High football coach and legend Bob Lewis. He shared his insight into why he decided to help during the event, saying that he simply wanted to stay involved.

“I’m not in this club, but they told me they needed some help so I told them I’d help them out, so here I am,” Lewis said. “I go to the gym a lot so I work out some and I’ve been driving cars for one of the dealerships. For me it’s about staying busy and involved; I’m retired but I didn’t go home and sit on my tail.”

The Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday at noon at the Coharie Country Club in Clinton. Those interested can reach out to Ruggles at 910-284-1943.