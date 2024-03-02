Board chair vies to retain seat against longtime sheriff’s official

(Editor’s note: This Question and Answer is for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners District 2 primary election, with Republican incumbent Jerol Kivett vying for reelection against Republican challenger Eric Pope. Questions were not provided in advance to either candidate and were asked via phone. Answers appear as they were given. The following Q&As were conducted by Chris Berendt)

Jerol Kivett

Jerol Kivett, currently the chairman for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, has held the District 2 post since 2016 and is seeking his third term in office. Kivett is the president and CEO of a furniture business Kivett’s Inc. He’s a Clinton High School graduate and is a lifelong resident of Sampson County.

Eric Pope

Eric Pope has served the county’s public safety community since he was a teenager. He started out as a volunteer member of Clinton-Sampson Rescue before his first law enforcement job with the Clinton Police Department, ascending the ranks to his current position as captain with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

SI: What prompted you to seek a seat on the Sampson County Board of Commissioners?

Kivett: The Republican Party approached me to run for county commissioners and, when they did the first time, I turned them down. At the urging of my family, I decided to give it a shot. In doing so, I became a member of the board of directors for the (N.C. Association of County Commissioners), and I did that for four years. I represented Sampson, Harnett and Cumberland counties and, the last two years, I’ve been the chair of the Agriculture Steering Committee. Through that, I’ve gained a lot of knowledge and more information as time goes along. You get educated in county matters and that, I think, is going to give me an advantage in the decisions that have to be made, especially going through these unprecedented times of inflation, and going through Covid and the effects it has had on all the counties but especially ours being a low-wealth county. The other thing that is important to me is I’ve seen the dire effects of this long-term debt that hangs over our heads in the county. We’re over $100 million in debt and it will not be paid off until 2048. I have a plan to retire that ahead of time. I think we can do it in just a short period of time of 10 years or so. That will free up future boards of commissioners to handle projects coming to them at a fast pace, and give them more money to work with. So that’s a main driver. Also, we’re going to have a situation where we’ve got to find another county manager — our county manager is probably going to retire in the future; we don’t know how long, we’ve not had that discussion — I do know that it’s a possibility. I’d like to be there. You need some seasoned commissioners when you start going through applications and vetting out future county managers. It’s just been an honor for me to serve as a county commissioner. I have learned so much more about our county that I didn’t know, and you don’t know until you have this opportunity. I would love to continue for the simple reason of that education (you acquire). Once you start, you’re very much a novice, and you learn something almost every day that helps you in governing. I feel that has put me in a better position to make good, sound decisions for the county.

Pope: I’ve always been in public service. I’m eligible to retire from Sheriff’s Office, which I’m going to be doing in the short term, and I still wanted to be able to serve my community. I’ve spent years obtaining management training, including the County Administration Course through the School of Government. I’ve managed the Sheriff’s Office budget for years, I’ve handled the Human Resources functions of the Sheriff’s Office for years and I felt that my experience could still be beneficial to the citizens of this county. I offer the citizens a choice and I have a desire to serve. I’m from here, was raised here and went off to college and came back here to work to try to help my community. I want to continue to make my community better. I have worked in government service, I’ve been responsible for managing the budget; I’ve had to see hard-line decisions made to provide good service in (tough) economical times. I’ve been a good steward in trying to do that and I want to take these talents to the county level, and offer them to the citizens. My opponent’s had eight years to address some of these issues, and now I’m offering a different perspective and I just ask everyone to please consider me.

SI: What challenges facing the county and your district do you see as the most critical and how will you address them?

Pope: I think the biggest thing is we’ve got to do something with economic development — to get some industry in here, some jobs for people, to build up the revenue for the county, to invest in the infrastructure of the county. I think we have to continue to focus on our school systems and making sure they’re funded so our kids are getting the resources that they need. And, of course, with public safety, we need to make sure that are basics covered and that we have adequate fire, EMS and law enforcement protection the citizens expect in addition to 911 services. There is a whole litany of things that need to be addressed, but specifically, I think right now we’ve got to get some industry and some jobs into the county. We’ve got to form some networks and get things rolling, get more involvement of the community and the businesses in economic development to recruit people to come here. I think that’s one big challenge, economically, that we have to worry about.

Kivett: I think the most critical is our long-term debt we’ve got and the impact it has on our tax rate. That’s another thing: the tax rate is the 14th highest in the whole state of North Carolina and we’re also a low-wealth county, and that will have a big impact on what we’re able to do in providing services to the largest geographical county in the state. There are a lot of things that are going to be a challenge in providing services with the inflation been subjected to. That’s what I see as a main challenge. And the workforce has diminished, quite frankly, to unprecedented times and those are key issues that we will be facing.

SI: How can this county, which has long had the highest tax rate among contiguous counties, generate revenue to offset tax hikes going forward?

Kivett: Naturally, economic development is a big thing. We have invested in property in the Clinton area and then also the Newton Grove area, that we can hopefully entice industry to come in. Industry serves an important role in increasing our tax base, and that’s an important thing. There are some other avenues that I want to address, and of course, as time goes along, we’ll be looking into that.

Pope: One thing, I think we have to be prudent with our spending. We have to look at all departments. Are we getting the most service for our money? What are we doing that we can do different to reduce costs? I think we have to look at every county department, Sheriff’s Office on down. You have to look at operations: How can we be more cost-efficient to save the citizens’ tax dollars so that the taxpayer knows that their money is being well-spent. You’ve got a variety of departments to look at across the board. I think also you have to look at economic development, trying to recruit some industry to come in. We’ve got to do something different with the way we’ve been doing economic development to obtain these businesses to increase the revenue base to offset the property tax values.

SI: What do you see as the greatest strengths and weaknesses of Sampson County, and how will you build on those strengths and shore up those deficiencies?

Pope: Our greatest strength is our diversity of our people that we have in this county. We’ve got a lot of diversity as far as background, as far as experience and education. We have resources in this county that have been untapped. What I mean by that is our strength ties into the weakness. Our weakness is that we haven’t taken advantage of our resources that we’ve had — getting more public input from citizens on how to resolve some of our problems, identifying people in the community who have the background and the experience to obtain their technical knowledge on how to move forward in dealing with problems. When you deal with government, government doesn’t always have to be the ones with the answers, but they do have to be the ones to try to help get out and inspire others to help find a solution — ‘what’s the best way to move forward here?’ Like I said, our strengths are our people themselves, their knowledge and experience. Our weakness is I don’t think we’ve taken advantage of our resources to help build upon this county. I think we need to do more team-building and networking among the resources we have available to help tackle some of the problems we have as a county.

Kivett: I think the greatest strength is the people. The people of Sampson County are hard-working people and the work ethic is strong. I think that’s one of the biggest attributes that we have. I think that will play an important role. Weaknesses, being a low-wealth county is a challenge and trying to build with those challenges will tend to be a roadblock for us. However, we’re trying to work on more state grants and federal grants to provide more services — like our water system, we’ve done quite a bit with it. That’s important to provide water to as many people as possible. Currently, we’re producing over 50 million gallons of water a month for our people and we’re also able to sell some to other counties and make money off of that, which helps us to build on our system here at home. I think that’s something that helps the county too. Our tax rate is a weakness as far as trying to entice industry to come in because you’re faced with a high tax rate and a lot of industry looks at that and how it will impact them, One thing we need to do also is build on our fund balance. We’ve had to delve into that to help keep our yearly budget intact, and that’s something that’s going to be a challenge ahead is to build it back up. It takes someone very frugal and who is able to squeeze pennies out in so many different areas, to be able to put it in that savings account. That’s going to be an important thing going forward.

