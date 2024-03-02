Incumbent Lee facing challengers Hayes, Rouse

(Editor’s note: This Question and Answer is for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners District 4 primary election, with Democrat incumbent Lethia Lee vying for reelection against Democratic challengers Raymond Hayes and Andrea Rouse. Questions were not provided in advance to any of the candidates and were asked via phone. Answers appear as they were given. The following Q&As were conducted by Chris Berendt)

Lethia Lee

Lethia Lee became the county’s first Black female to be elected to the board in 2020. She worked for the County of Sampson for more than 30 years, including as a family service worker for the Head Start program for more than a decade, 15 years as an income maintenance caseworker for the Sampson County Department of Social Services and seven years at the Sampson County Center for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program, through the Cooperative Extension.

Raymond Hayes

Raymond Hedrick Hayes Jr. has served the mental health community for the last 13 years as a psychiatric tech at Novant Hospital. Before his work in mental health, he dedicated 15 years to teaching in both the Union and Clinton school districts. Additionally, Hayes served as a state correctional officer for five years.

Andrea Rouse

Andrea Rouse has extensive experience in education and in working toward mental health issues. She is currently the Project AWARE director for Sampson County Schools, providing mental health and substance abuse and wellness and safety resources for SCS and other school districts through the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. She has previously served as an EC teacher in Sampson and Cumberland counties as well as a behavior specialist for Clinton City Schools.

SI: What prompted you to seek a seat on the Sampson County Board of Commissioners?

Lee: The reason I want to retain my seat is because the work that I started is not completed. There are a lot more things that go along with what I started and I believe that, when somebody starts something, it needs to come to a completion if possible. And I believe this is possible. There are things that are needed for Sampson County. They have been needed for a long time. Now, the opportunity has arisen for us to pursue some things and that’s what I want to do. I’m not just starting out. I’m a 30-plus-year veteran with Sampson County. I know the programs, I know where I’m going and what I need to do. I don’t have to waste time, money or energy looking for the right answer, because I know what the answer is. I’m a 30-year vet. And it takes that long, and more, to learn how to help people. I worked at this for over 30 years before I knew what I was doing and you can’t do it overnight. You’ve got to want to help people. I got in it for the love of people. I want to give back to this county what it has afforded my family and myself. It has afforded us, over the years, a place to work, and a place to live and a place to love. That’s what means so much to me. My husband worked for the county, I worked for the county, my daughter’s working. It means a lot to me. I could never do enough for all the county has done for me. You’ve got to have the right reason in mind, and that’s my reason. It’s not for fashion, or to show-off or anything else. It’s to give back. It’s for the people and the county. I don’t have to go what I’ve done, because that’s irrelevant. I know the people know what I’ve done, and I’ve got some things I want to do.

Hayes: What truly prompted me to seek a seat on the Board of Commissioner was I had been hearing a lot of negative things from members of the community about our current commissioner, and they said ‘educate yourself.’ And I went and I looked at several past county commissioner meetings. And I said ‘wow the people are really upset; they have legitimate issues that the county commissioners are not addressing.’ I began to look into where money was being spent and where money wasn’t being spent, and the need for law enforcement. All this started about a year and a half, almost two years ago. I was decided on whether I should run or not run, and truly didn’t make a decision until the Sunday before the first day of filing. It was very to the last minute that I truly decided to do it.

Rouse: I broke both my ankles of December 2022, and that kept me home for a while. So I was able to read more, I was able to watch more of what was going on in my community. And I saw things that I really didn’t like. So by early 2023, when I was able to get up and walking again, I decided I was going to run for county commissioner whenever the seat came back up in my district. The main thing is we know that county commissioners have to go in the boardroom, they have to make decisions, but what I’m most concerned about is the fact that I don’t see them in the community. I don’t see them getting more one-on-one with the actual people. I’m afraid they’re making decisions that are not based on what their district wants. When I make a decision, if I am to win county commissioner, I’m not going to base it all on my ability and what I want, because there may be somebody in that district that knows more about the situation than I do. We’ve gotten in politics where the community is not involved anymore; the community votes (someone) in and (they) just make decisions without the input of the community — that’s what I’m seeing. That’s the main reason that I’m running and I’m running on the platform that ‘it’s time to hear the people’. It’s time to hear the people.

SI: What challenges facing the county and your district do you see as the most critical and how will you address them?

Rouse: The most critical challenge is environmental concerns — that would be water, that would be air; my main concern is the landfill. Then we’ve got water infrastructure problems all over District 4, in all areas. I understand we’ve got to have the hog farms. We’re Sampson County. We’ve got to have the chicken farms. We’re Sampson County, this is what makes us Sampson County. At the same time, we’ve got to hold people accountable to what is getting out in the water and the air, and causing effects on the community. I think that, we, as a county, are behind when it comes to environmental issues.

Lee: The challenge we have right now is funding. We don’t want to increase taxes for anybody — God knows I don’t want to pay any more taxes — but there are things we’re mandated by the state to provide, and we have to provide that. We have to provide those services — Medicaid, food stamps, transportation — because they are mandated, and they are needed. There are people in this county that really need the services we offer them and it would be far beneath me to try to withhold anything from people that deserve it. Everybody deserves to be treated equal and fair, no matter who they are, where they live or where they come from. It takes money to do anything, and you have to wait until that money is available before you can do them. So I don’t make any promises to people. I want to do a lot of things. My goal is to see this county grow. I’d like to see things done with the landfill. I’d like for us to continue monitoring and making sure that things are safe, and continue providing clean water to all our residents. Those are the type of things that are important to me, and that’s what I want to see happen. Everybody knows we don’t have the farming like we used to have, or the industry like we used to have to provide income, so we’ve got to make it the best way we can. All the county commissioners are working together — we work together as a team — to provide things that Sampson County residents need. It’s not going to be satisfactory to everybody. I worked for the county for 30 years and I was not paid enough money to draw enough money now to make it without working a second job, And that hurts. I know how it hurts because I’m living it. So that’s why I know I’m going to support the county employees in every way I can as far as money is concerned. When there is an extra dollar to be given, I’m going to be supporting it, because I know what it’s like to not have enough money when you retire to make it without working a second job.

Hayes: First of all, the challenges facing our district are the overall need for support in way of law enforcement. We have a limited number of deputies and we have one of the largest counties in the state, land-wise. So it’s very hard to cover all of the needs properly when you don’t have enough of staff. Within our district, we have Garland, we have Harrells, we have part of Turkey and part of Roseboro, part of Salemburg. Those municipalities do not have a local police department, so they rely on the Sheriff’s Department. If they’re already strained, they can’t really support the municipalities the way that they should. Everyone deserves to feel safe. After law enforcement, there is also a need for more economic development within those small municipalities, such as Garland and Turkey. We have a lot of agriculture and industry farms, but we need more things such as Garland Shirt Factory; not just things such as consumerism, but taking raw materials and upgrading those raw materials so we have something to sell not just to Sampson County residents, but to the state through e-commerce and exporting it.

SI: How can this county, which has long had the highest tax rate among contiguous counties, generate revenue to offset tax hikes going forward?

Hayes: For generating revenue, you first need to look at what is being spent and how you can cut costs, what better choices can be made. I really feel that the sales tax would have been the best option, but the legislators just didn’t feel that was so. For us to have one of the highest property tax (rates) and be such a rural and low-income county, you’re shooting yourself in the foot because you’re double-taxing the working, the underemployed citizens. So I feel the best way for it to be fair is to really encourage our legislators to pass and allow us to have an increase in our sales tax.

Rouse: This is my thought process; I’ve been in business and I understand how it works. In the southern part of the county, economic development is going to be very, very important for us to get more money in here. We can’t just count on the dump, or the things we’re doing now. If we don’t get some people in here to make some of these areas conducive to companies wanting to come in here and bring in some businesses, and get more people working to put back into our county, then how else are we going run the county? Also, I think we have to look at salaries. People can say that’s just a little bit of money, but I don’t believe that you can be the poorest county and have some of the highest-paid leaders of a county. That’s just pennies, but every penny counts — that’s what my mom and dad always told me. We have to be open to change. Economic development will bring more money into this county. When we’re talking about economic development, I don’t look at Dollar General. They’re talking about Dollar General in that (District 4) debate. I’m like ‘that’s not economic development.’ We’re talking about getting some businesses in here — Garland Shirt Factory. I can imagine that their commissioners of Garland we’re trying to get the people to stay, but what was the county commissioners as a whole doing? How did they help Garland? How are they going to help Roseboro keep businesses in Roseboro? What are they doing to keep businesses here? That’s how we’re going to alleviate some of these taxes. Now I believe we’ve got to have taxes, but you cannot continue to hit the people on the head for it. When I look at that budget — I read every page of it, every single page — if you do the same thing you’ve always done, you’re going to get the same thing you’ve always got. If we don’t try to make changes to get money here. What is our Economic Development director doing different than what we did before to make sure we get some businesses in Sampson County. Starbucks, that’s going to be nice. Waffle House, that’s going to be nice. All this is going to be nice, but at the same time we’re still taxing our people. We’re still raising values through revaluation; we’ve got more money to pay, but nobody’s raising salaries. So what’s going to happen? People are going to start moving out of Sampson County. Our little towns are going to start becoming ghost towns, because we’re the poorest county, but who can afford to live here? It’s getting difficult. We’ve got to push economic development, we’ve got to get some businesses in here and we’ve got to get them to pay some dues. We can alleviate some of that off the people. We just have to find somewhere else to get some money in this county, but we can’t do it with the same thought process we’ve always had. We need something new. We need something different.

Lee: The only way we can generate funds is through taxes. And the taxes are so high now that the citizens are weary that they’re going up. That’s basically the only way we have to support the county. There are some grants out there and, believe you me, I have searched them out and sent them to the various people that can apply for the grants. Some of them we get, and some of them we don’t. That’s just a chance you have to take. It’s worth it when you apply for it and get it. That’s what meant so much to me, that when you apply for a ($13 million) grant like the water grant in Ivanhoe — that was amazing. That’s the most money that’s ever been given to Sampson County before. I’m just so blessed to be a part of that. It means a lot to me when we can improve on things that we have. Everybody wants change. Not all the time is change good. I’ve heard people saying ‘we just want to change things.’ Change costs money, and that’s something that the county doesn’t have. I urge people everywhere — when you hear a county that wants to change something, they want to provide more programs, they want to do this and that, where’s the money coming from? Your taxes have to go up for it to be done. We want a change. There’s not a commissioner on there that doesn’t want change, but we don’t want taxes to go up at the same time. So we have to hold back until we see our way through to purchase these things. And, one day, they’ll come. I never thought Ivanhoe would get water, but look at it. We have to wait. We can’t be overhearing; we can’t be pushing things to happen. Things happen when they’re supposed to happen, and that’s the way I’ve always lived my life. I’ve wanted things, but I knew I couldn’t afford them. I didn’t want to go into debt to get some of the things, so I held off until I could (afford them). Just the same way you provide for your family, you’ve got to do that for the county. It’s a critical time now. It’s not just one set of people. Sure I’m responsible for the fourth district, but at the same time, the whole entire county rests upon my shoulders. I see helping everybody in the same, identical way, not just looking at the fourth district and saying nobody else matters, because they do. Everybody matters and everybody counts.

SI: What do you see as the greatest strengths and weaknesses of Sampson County, and how will you build on those strengths and shore up those deficiencies?

Lee: Sure, we have weaknesses, but that’s where we draw our strengths from — that’s what grows you, in everything. That’s what I see happening. We’re weak in a lot of ways here in Sampson County, but we need to come together. We need to be unified, and stop all this bickering back and forth, because that’s not helping us. What helps us is to be united and to love one another, and to help each other grow. We used to do that. That used to be a thing. We weren’t bickering and telling lies and trying to get this and get that, and that’s what’s hurting us. We just need to be together; let us reason together, and we can get it right. I’ve had a lot of spats with different people and that’s because I didn’t know them. When I got to know them, and we sat down and talked and aired our differences, we were agreeing before it was over with. We’ve got to get back to the basics. We’ve left them behind. I try to be good to everybody. I try to help everybody that I can help. I was rooted and grounded in Sampson County, and I love it. And I want it to stay that way. A lot of things change, but the one thing that doesn’t ever change is God. God elevates everybody. When it’s people’s time to be elevated, you will be elevated. God has given all of us a talent. You can’t take anybody else’s talent that God has given them, because God has given it to them and to them only. And when it’s your time to get something, God will give it to you. That’s what we’re trying to do now — we’re trying to take things that don’t belong to us. When I was growing up, we didn’t do that. We helped each other, we loved each other. We grew together, we cried together, we played together, we laughed together, but it’s just not there anymore. It makes me sad, because I know we can get back there. God gave me the talent to love people and to help people, and that’s what I try to do to the best of my ability. Right now, this is where He has planted me for His will, for this day and for this season. I believe that. So I’m going to do the best that I can with it until He takes me away. I thank everybody in Sampson County that’s going to vote. Just vote your heart, your convictions. Don’t vote somebody else’s vote; vote yours.

Hayes: Our greatest strengths are our citizens. We are a hard-working county, as far as individuals and collectively. We want our county to be the best and we take pride in our county. We have very strong agriculture and I think we should do everything we can to embrace that agriculture and to support agriculture. That way we can have more companies that would add added value to our raw materials. The weaknesses are that we have an image problem, unfortunately. As you look around, throughout the county, we just see more and more litter along the highways. More and more, our beloved Sampson County is looking more ratty, Some say it’s due to growth and progress. I say it’s due to a lack of those that are in power taking responsibility to ensure that potholes are fixed, to ensure that roads are policed on a regular cycle. But if you don’t have the staff to do it, it just will not get done. So we need to truly support and increase the salaries of our everyday employees, those that work frontlines with the citizens — DSS, Sheriff’s Department. That’s one thing we truly need to improve on. We need to better protect our tax dollars by trying to resolve problems before they become a real issue, such as the lawsuit (between the County of Sampson and a group of current and former sheriff’s deputies) that was just settled. They settled for $16,000, but in order to get that settlement the sheriff’s deputies and jailers that were affected had to take out a lawsuit, the county had to pay $300,000, if I’m correct, and we end up settling, giving the deputies and the jailers what they originally asked for. We could have sat down and settled before that, before the $300,000 was spent. We need to be very mindful of how money is being spent and what can be done to eliminate problems before they become an issue.

Rouse: The greatest strength to me for Sampson County — for me, that is easy. As a person that is in the county, that works with people all over the county, and is a presenter that travels and has spoken all over the United States of America, we’ve got some of the nicest people. We’ve got people who work together as a community. The people in Sampson County are good people. I had an opportunity to move out of Sampson County before; I’m not moving out of Sampson County. I love Sampson County. I think it’s a great place to live, and you see houses going up all the time, especially on our end here in Roseboro. Those are not people in Sampson County; those people are coming from Cumberland County and different counties. The weaknesses are what I talked about a while ago. They’re moving here for solitude; it’s peaceful, but when they get here and they start getting those tax bills, and they start dealing with that kind of environmental stuff I’ve talked about… I live in Snow Hill, a rock throw from that landfill. That landfill encompasses a large area. That’s one thing that’s a negative. Moving into Sampson County, you have the largest landfill in North Carolina, the second largest gas-emitting landfill in the United States of America. The PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances) levels are so high in the water in Sampson County right now, it is a disgrace. I love Sampson County. I think we’re a great people, but I think we can do a whole lot better. We are not an environmentally-fit county and we really need to work on that. I love Sampson County. Sampson County works for me, except for living at the landfill. I own land there, my kids are there, my mom’s there, my sister’s there, my brother’s there — we all live there. I’m not going anywhere.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.