Hoping to leave a lasting legacy for the youth he’s always cherished, retired and beloved, Lakewood school resource officer Shawn Ford recently released his first book, “Young World Young World.”

“What made me do it is, that in my whole career, I’ve been trying to be a beacon or a light to these young people,” Ford said. “I’ve always been striving to get them on the right path, and things of that nature.”

“That’s why I felt like doing the book, so this would help me reach a little bit more youth than just the ones in the Lakewood district.”

The compact 87 pages are filled with inspirational words from Ford on the importance of choices and the many dangerous paths that could await — a sight he’s been familiar with his entire career.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Sampson Independent, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.