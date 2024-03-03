Jerris McPhail’s story is defined by resilience, motivation, and dedication — it’s a true “never give up” testimony, as each time he’s fallen down or taken a step backward, he has been able to get back up or take two steps forward.

His journey from Clinton to the NFL and back began in Dogwood Circle, as did the passion for sports that would get him to the league. “That’s what my dream was, and from the beginning, I felt like I had to make it happen,” McPhail said. Even at a young age, he had friends who doubted that possibility; from the jump, though, he wasn’t going to let something like that stop him.

“I used to be jealous in a good way. I would see all the kids in school that had things that I wanted and that would motivate me.” Instead of feeling sorry for himself over the things he didn’t have, he directed that energy towards working at his craft. “I would get mad because you had nice clothes, or I would get mad because your dad stayed with you,” he shared.

Instead of becoming bitter or reacting in any number of less constructive approaches to dealing with those emotions in that situation, he emphasized, “That stuff, I mean, it actually motivated me.”

McPhail also used his love for sports as a way to motivate himself in the classroom, explaining, “I was pretty much an average student. Until I started playing sports.” This was because once his mind was thinking about college sports as the next step, he had the foresight to understand, “I knew in order to play sports, I would have to have good grades.”

He modestly talked about being “one of the better athletes on the team and at the school,” and specifically focused in on the success he experienced with football and basketball. He was undoubtedly one of the “better athletes,” given that, as he shared, “I had the opportunity to choose my college during my senior year, pretty much.”

“I wanted to play in the ACC,” McPhail explained, which is one of the top athletic conferences in college sports – especially for basketball. “So, I decided to go to Wake Forest University and signed the full four-year deal,” he said.

As soon as he left to head to Winston-Salem, NC, to join the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest, McPhail said, “It felt like I was ten hours away from home when I was really only about two and a half hours away.” It was also like something snapped, and he just had no interest in football anymore.

Now, Wake Forest was going to allow McPhail to play football and basketball, so even though he’d lost the football itch, he was thrilled about basketball season. Football season preceded basketball season, though, so he explained, “We get out there on the field and start practicing. Those guys – they’re so much bigger and so much faster than me. They started just hitting me, and I was like, “Man, I’m going home.”

Taking a moment to point out some of the misguided thinking of the public when looking at the trajectory of someone who makes it to the NFL and opens businesses, he said, “With anything, wild stuff is going to happen. It’s never really a straight line there.”

The feeling of wanting to leave was such that, on a night when the players had a curfew, a coach came by to make sure all were accounted for. McPhail said, “When he came in one door to make sure we were in the bed, I was out the window on I-40 home.” He added, “I was like, “I’m going back home; I want to hang out with my friends. I don’t want to play anymore.”

Central to his message was the concept that “Sometimes when you do things that you don’t want to do, and you do it for other people, it’s not gonna work.” As for his decision on where to attend school: “I actually went to Wake Forest for some other people from the beginning.”

When he came home, his mother was supportive. McPhail said, “She was on my team, regardless, and was telling me “Everything is going to be okay.” Suddenly, all his high school coaches showed up at his house the next day. He remembers telling his mom, “Don’t let them know that I’m in the house,” but then, He said, “Less than three minutes later, they were all in the back room in the house.”

The coaches were telling him, “Look, man, you need to go on back.” He responded somewhat hesitantly, “Okay, coach, I’ll be alright; I’ll go ahead and take it back there.” He returned to Wake Forest but revealed, “Then two weeks later, I was right back on I-40.”

Upon returning, McPhail thought he was done for real this time and planned on just getting a job in town. “Hanging around town, though,” he explained, “You start to get a little depressed. You start feeling like you let everybody else down.”

Walking around feeling like he’d left everyone down, McPhail remembers thinking, “Man, I have to do something.” That ‘something’ turned out to be enrolling at the University of Mount Olive and joining the basketball team.

Similar to how he channeled jealousy in a positive way when he was growing up, he said: “Something that’s really motivated me in my life is embarrassment. I just hate embarrassment.” He was referencing the feeling he had when roll would be called for classes at the University of Mount Olive, and he said, “So many people recognize my name, and they would look at me like “what are you doing here?”

After a semester at Mount Olive, with a focus on good grades, McPhail transferred to East Carolina University. At first, he wasn’t given a scholarship, “So,” he said, “I went out there and I busted my butt every single day to earn a scholarship.” This endeavor was fruitful, as he earned his scholarship in his second year.

It came time to go for the pros, and there was palpable emotion when McPhail recounted, “I’ll never forget that day I got a phone call from the Miami Dolphins and was drafted. Talk about everything just coming full circle, back to when I would run around Dogwood Circle every night, and I was training by myself.”

“And that’s the thing. If you really want to accomplish some things, you have to do a lot of stuff when nobody’s looking. And I’ve always been a self-motivated.”

“Talk about the weight just being lifted off my shoulders,” he said, remembering that moment.

“Now I’m thinking, and the whole world’s thinking, as soon as you get an NFL contract, all the worries are over,” He continued.

In addressing that misconception, McPhail shared some NFL career details: “I was in Miami for three years, and then I got released from Miami because of injuries. Then I went to Detroit Lions for two years and got cut because of injuries. Then I went to the Cleveland Browns, and then I went back to Detroit.”

“So,” he clarified, “people would think that you get to the NFL, make a ton of money, and life is just great. That’s not exactly the case.” The expectation for career longevity is different than one might think in the NFL, as he explained, “Close to two and a half years – that’s the average.”

Doing the math on what might be earned salary-wise over that period, McPhail pointed out, “You have a house, a car, your mom’s car, bills you got to pay, and all the other stuff.” This adds up quickly, and he added, “So it doesn’t take long for you to go broke.” He referred to the statistic that eight of ten professional athletes are completely broke within five years of leaving their sport.

“I didn’t want to be in that number,” McPhail expressed strongly, “So I had to start to invest, and that’s basically what I did.” Choosing a location to do so led him back to Clinton, as he said, “I started investing in, of course, my hometown.”

“I own Little Dolphins Childcare, Gridiron, and then we have the skating rink,” McPhail explained. “I know all y’all used to skate back in the day at Seven Gables – I need y’all to really come out and look at what we’ve done to the place,” he added, “It’s pretty nice if I may say so myself.”

McPhail also mentioned investing in a bowling alley but said, “I’m going to need the community support.” He wants to ensure that the project would be top of the line, like the job he’s done with the skating rink, so his logic was sound as he said to the crowd, “So I need your help with this.”

Having played in so many places at multiple levels during his football career, McPhail reflected, “So, you know, my whole career was up and down. Like I said, though, anything in life will not be a straight shot.”

Having explained the lack of any straight shot in life, McPhail blurted out, “I have to say this – the way I feel is that your mom may come from privilege or daddy may be rich, but you’re not going to outwork me.”

“That’s my whole mindset in life.” He said confidently, “You’re not going to outwork me; I’m going to do whatever I have to do.

With a determined tone, McPhail explained, “If I put my mind to it, I can do it.” Then he directed that energy to the audience, telling them, “And that’s the same thing that you have.”

“I just decided to be that dude and never give up, never quit,” he said of his journey and most profound convictions, “So the sky’s the limit. No matter what the situation may be like – that doesn’t matter.”

Much of what molded McPhail into the man he is now is rooted in the fact that, as he recounted, “I had to become a grown man before I actually wanted to become a grown man.” Returning to the motivation he channeled from jealousy, haters, and embarrassment, he revealed, “I tried to provide for my family at a really early age because we were poor, and we didn’t have anything at all.”

Because of different choices and going in different directions in life, sometimes you lose some of your relationships with friends or just grow apart. McPhail explained, “Sometimes, when you do those things and try to separate yourself, you’re going to get that hate.”

He put as much emphasis as possible as he shared his personal advice on dealing with that experience: “You have to let that hate get you up at six or seven o’clock in the morning to go get it.” After all, as he put it, “If you don’t have any haters, you aren’t really making any noise. And those haters, for me, they keep me going.”

“That’s one thing that I can leave with everybody,” McPhail said as he began wrapping his message to the crowd. “If you can dream something, you may have that dream, and you can even put it on paper,” he said, “but at some point, it’s time to wake up and go get that dream and get it off that paper.”

McPhail shared, “One thing about me is that anything I dream of, the next day, I wake up and go get it.” This was by no means rooted in arrogance, as he continued, “And I just feel like there’s nothing I can’t have.” The message he was sending the crowd was the necessity of confidence and hard work, saying authentically, “And it could be the same way with you.”

For instance, after he left the NFL, McPhail returned to ECU and graduated with a degree in criminal justice. “I did it because my mom wanted me to, and then I wanted to make sure I had a fallback,” he explained.

“God has really blessed me. If it weren’t for God, I wouldn’t be doing any of this,” McPhail said with absolute certainty. Getting more specific with his appreciation, he continued, “I thank God because, at the end of the day, he’ll put me in positions where I can bless other people.”

His hometown seems to be the place where he’s positioned to be that blessing in many ways. “I could have done stuff anywhere in the world. But I came back a little Clinton, North Carolina.” At some level, his reason for returning is relatively straightforward, as he shared,” I just wanted to do things that make people proud, make my mom proud.”