Popular spot expands, opens anew in Roseboro

Missed the high-end drinks served at only The Reedy Mark in Roseboro? Agonize no longer as bar manager Saray Rodriguez is back at the ready to serve following the bar and restaurant’s reopening.

Drinks have kept patrons coming back to visit The Reedy Mark, and now there are food items on the menu as the business has expanded into full restaurant. Dishes like these are just a few of their evolving menu items.

The Reedy Mark is back better than ever and now accommodates both inside and outside patrons thanks to now being a restaurant.

A look behind the freshly renovated bar that houses the recently reopened Reedy Mark, which is located on 201 W. Roseboro St. in Roseboro.

The wait is finally over for those who missed the high-end cocktails and bar atmosphere of owner Donna Reedy’s hit bar in Roseboro, The Reedy Mark. With renovations now complete at a new location, she’s opened her doors once again.

Located at its new spot in Roseboro, 201 W. Roseboro St., The Reedy Mark is now open, and Reedy’s excitement about being able to bring her business back to the community she loves had her ecstatic.

“Oh my goodness, it’s the greatest thing ever,” she said. “I mean, it’s been a long time coming; we’re very happy we’ve been well received. We are thankful to have the people of Roseboro and surrounding areas to support us.”

Her longtime and trusted bar manager Saray Rodriguez was equally overjoyed and eager to share her thoughts on being back in business.

“I’m just really happy because we were down for such a long time,” Rodriguez said. “It just felt like while we were trying to get opened during construction, we ran into a fair share of problems. Thinking about the problems we used to have back then, it was all worth it because we’re here today, we’re open and we’re back to doing what we love to do. which is making cocktails, giving customers personal service and bringing all kinds of people in here because we cater to all different types of individuals and tastes.”

Now that they’re fully open, Reedy has not only brought the bar back, but has expanded it into a full restaurant. She wanted to make it known they won’t be serving run-of-the-mill food as they want customers to experience the same quality as their drinks.

“I think our food is phenomenal,” Reedy said. I think we are known for our drinks, but we’d like to have people give us a chance on the food items as well. So far I think they have and they’ve been well received.”

While Reedy noted that the menu is still a work in progress, some of those items included an assortment of sandwiches. Thye’ve got everything from a Grown-up Grilled Cheese to The Italian Job, multiple arrangements of salads, a soup of the day and even large chatterer boards.

“We’re trying out some new things in the kitchen,” Reedy said. “We’ve got our soups, salads and sandwiches, but we’re re-doing the menu just a little bit. We’ve included jumbo pretzels with craft beer cheese, so we’ve got a lot of new things coming up. We’re trying, as a new business, to see what works best for our customers.”

Seeing as the new and improved Reedy Mark handles seating for both inside and outside, a big feature to accommodate all the space is live music.

“We’ve had a couple of live music events and we had another one this past Friday featuring Brittany Jean, who’s a competitor on The Voice,” Reedy said. “I’ve got a couple more coming up — one is an actual full band that will be playing on the patio, that’s pretty exciting.”

“We have a lot more live events planned and coming up, we’re also going to start doing some music bingo, music trivia and karaoke as well.”

Reedy said she even plans to do special deals in the future as they get back into the swing of things, one like those she has running now that she wanted customers to know about.

“We are running a special right now on our allocated bourbons on Thursdays and Sundays — they’re $5 off,” she said. “And, on every Sunday we have $1 off our salads.”

Speaking of future happenings for The Reedy Mark, Rodriguez also touched on some of the things she has planned for the future.

“As far as upcoming plans for me as bar manager, I’m always trying to make up a new cocktail,” she said. “Trying to bring in new flavors, and even suggestion for my patrons. I mean, just hearing patrons and hear things that they like they’re able to inspire me. So I just hope I can be that vessel within a cocktail waitress.”

Since they’re open, for those curious, The Reedy Mark’s hours of operation are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and from 12 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“We are entertaining the thoughts of opening during the day on April 27, which is Bloomfest, though, we haven’t confirmed that yet,” Reedy said. “That said, I’ve got to put this in there that I’ve got to make sure I’ve got enough help.”

Both Reedy and Rodriguez gave their final remarks after that which they each said were reserved for all those who supported them and got them this far.

“Obviously first of I just have to say thank you,” Reedy said. “That can’t be understated because we cannot thank our patrons enough. We have been wealthy with compassion and well supported. Not just by Roseboro, which we’re very thankful for, but also surrounding neighborhoods, towns and counties. We had some from Harnett County, Bladen County, Duplin County, Johnson County and I even had some come from Wake County. So we’re very thankful for everyone that supported us.”

“I couldn’t agree more, just want to say thanks,” Rodriguez said. “Like Donna said, all of the support that we’ve received from not only the local community, but outside of the local community — it really makes us realize how many people that we reach just by doing what we love. So many family, friends and people helped us in ways that we could have never imagined and we can never really express our gratitude to them enough.”

“So, I think things are going really well,” Reedy added. “I’m very pleased we passed our first bar inspection and I think things are starting off great for us.”

