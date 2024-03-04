Longtime SRO pens book imparting wisdom

Hoping to leave a lasting legacy for the youth he’s always cherished, retired and beloved, Lakewood school resource officer Shawn Ford recently released his first book, “Young World Young World.”

“What made me do it is, that in my whole career, I’ve been trying to be a beacon or a light to these young people,” Ford said. “I’ve always been striving to get them on the right path, and things of that nature.”

“That’s why I felt like doing the book, so this would help me reach a little bit more youth than just the ones in the Lakewood district.”

The compact 87 pages are filled with inspirational words from Ford on the importance of choices and the many dangerous paths that could await — a sight he’s been familiar with his entire career.

”I designed the book, specifically for, middle school, high school and young college persons,” he said of the 87-page length and the subject matter. “With the way things are going now, where young people don’t really have a long attention span. Especially when it come to reading a novel or anything like that, it’s concise and an easy read.”

“That said, this book right here man, it’s a little book sure, but it’s got a lot in it and it’s one of those books that will get you to think about your future,” Ford added.

As for what some of those life choices that Ford hopes his reader will learn to ponder, he elaborated deeper on that aspect.

“I’m hoping it gets them to think about the choices they make and how decisions can affect you, whether it be good or bad,” he said. “Throughout my career as a school resource officer, when I talked to young people and gave them the insight of what or where they could be headed, if they make wrong choices, rather, they would think about the future a lot more.”

“A lot of times those kids that came to my office I would usually help get on the right path,” Ford added. “For me, if I can put something like that in a book and send it out, I’d be able to get to the masses and help more kids.”

There are many ways that Ford could’ve chosen to reach youth en masse, so why write a book as that choice? For Ford, it was fulling a desire that he’s long since held, one jump-started by his health.

“Well, honestly, it has always been something that I wanted to do, but I just never pursued it until these last few months,” he said. “I also got sick and that’s one of the reasons why I had to retire, which I hated because I loved being in school, and I loved dealing with the babies. That kind of made me think about leaving my mark on the world so that I can leave something behind for the next generation.”

”I would hate to get to the point where I can’t do what it is I want to do because it’s always been hard to write a book,” Ford continued. So I was like — man, you know what, let me go ahead on and do this book — that way at least I can say I’ve done it. Now it’s out there so if anything ever was to happen to me, at least I still got that pushing on. I feel like my voice will still be being heard. I‘m not putting anything bad on myself, but that was kind of pushing it forward for me, when I got sick. I just realized I definitely want to do this.”

“Another thing unique about the book is, I have my niece, which is a freshman at Lakewood High School, she designed my cover, that was something special right there, too.”

Another of Ford’s inspirations for writing the book came from a place of personal experience, having been a trouble youth himself. Growing up in New Jersey, his senior year in high school Ford found himself in the very shoes of the youth he protects today.

“Coming up, man, I was like a lot of these young people, I was an at-risk child,” he said. “My senior year in high school, I actually ended up on probation for simple assault, and did a year of probation. I had to go through Scared Straight where they took me on the jail tour, prison tour and all that stuff like that.”

“I even had to pay probation fees and I was paying like $280 a month for restitution and probation fees.”

It was during that time that family would help Ford land a part-time job so he could earn the money as senior to pay those fees. It was a job working for a cotton mill known as Westpoint, which hired him on full-time after graduation. While he said the money was good, he always felt he had a calling to do something more, which led to his eventual lifetime career in law enforcement.

“Working there I was able to pay my probation and stay out of jail,” he said. “I was making good money at the cotton mill, but I just felt God put something in my heart that I was meant to do more and I wanted to help people.”

That feeling led him to the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 where he applied and got a job working at the jail. That put Ford face-to-face with many young people and those interactions sparked his love and desire to want to help the youth.

”I got to talking to the young people as they came in and they would always say — I wish I would have been able to talk to somebody like you before I got in this predicament or the situation,” Ford said. “That’s when it hit me that I had to get up out of there and get to these kids before they go to the jailhouse.”

He’d return to school soon after for Basic Law Enforcement Training and when he graduated he told the sheriff he wanted to go into the school system as a resource officer.

“That’s what I’ve done and donated my career to for 20-plus years and I’ve enjoyed it,” Ford said. “I believe I’ve helped contribute to so many young people and got them on the right path, which is what this whole thing has been about. That was my blessing, also, knowing where I came from, I could give them that view from experience, which has all helped me in trying to get these kids on that right path.”

In his final thoughts, Ford left a message, one meant for those that were struggling right now and thinking no positive path ways lay before them.

“I’d just like to say anybody can do whatever they put their mind to; don’t limit yourself,” he said. “Don’t ever think that you’re not good enough, don’t ever think that because of circumstances you are currently going through that you can’t do what it is that you want to do, if you put your mind to it.”

”I’d say I’m definitely living proof because, coming up, all I heard was you wouldn’t amount to anything,” Ford said. “I learned I was one of those that thought ‘I’m gonna prove you wrong.’ Even if you don’t have that attitude, you’ve got to believe in yourself and believe in God. Just know that if there’s something that you want to do, you can achieve it. Just put in the work.”

To get a copy of the book, Ford said to contact him on Facebook or check it out directly at thebookpatch.com.

