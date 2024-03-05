Second annual photo-op set for this Friday

Following last year’s wildly successful inaugural event, Clinton and Sampson County leaders, community leaders and influential women locally are teaming once again to schedule a photo-op for International Women’s Day and are hoping to see an even larger crowd this time around.

The group photo will take place at 5:15 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Milling Around art piece in downtown Clinton.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The Clinton Main Street Program participated for the first time in 2023 in recognizing the women of Sampson by gathering for the photo on International Women’s Day, an observance designed to celebrate women’s achievement, raise awareness about discrimination and take action to drive gender parity.

“Empowered women empower women,” said Stephaine Graham, Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee member. “I am proud to stand together in solidarity with the women of Sampson County to celebrate the progress we’ve made as business owners, entrepreneurs, mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts and community leaders. Every woman has the opportunity to thrive.”

Last year’s photo included more than 70 Sampson County women, and organizers said their goal is to see that number doubled in 2024.

“We invite women from across Sampson County to meet us at 5:15 p.m. at the Milling Around public art piece at the intersection of College and East Main Street for this group photo and show of support for each other,” a message distributed by event organizers stated.

“As I participated in the first photo in 2023, I was honored to be surrounded by such strong and influential women who gathered together to lift each other up and support this community,” said Donna Bullard, executive vice president/CEO of Star Communications. “It is my hope that everyone can feel the power that exudes from the group this year and believe that any dream is achievable.”

Mary M. Rose, city planning director and Clinton Main Street director, said the support at the event was overwhelming last year, and a sight she can’t wait to see again.

“Women supporting women is a pleasing sight, and we are so glad to provide this opportunity for the women of Sampson County to stand together in support of each other,” Rose stated. “Our hope is connections are made which will aid us in growing stronger in so many ways within our communities and greater Sampson County. Building relationships is key to most successful endeavors, and we hope to bring well over 100 women together this year in Downtown Clinton.”

For more information, contact Mary Rose at 910-299-4904 or [email protected].

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.