The Coharie Tribal Center was packed Friday night for the first annual Coharie Oyster Roast, featuring all-you-can-eat oysters and Brunswick stew. It wasn’t exclusively members of the tribe enjoying the food and time together, but the event’s purpose was to provide an opportunity to congregate. Greg Jacobs, tribal administrator, spoke to the necessity of finding consistent ways to ensure the Coharie community comes together to keep alive the bond and traditions of the tribe.

