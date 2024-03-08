Old Warsaw Road residents renew pleas for clean water

For the better part of the past two years, one resident has been lobbying for county water not just for herself, but on behalf of those from a few dozen other homes. She has presented the dirty well water to county leaders, has shown various items stained by its use and pleaded to have water service extended along the roadway, to no avail.

Elaine Hunt, of Old Warsaw Road, renewed her concerns at Monday night’s Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting. The visits have become nearly a monthly occurrence now.

“I know you know why I’m up here,” said Hunt. “I’ve been coming since 2022. I feel like we’re family now, in some ways, and in some ways we’re not. I’ve heard there’s never a wrong time to do the right thing. The right thing is to help and assist those who have put you where you are at this moment.”

Hunt is still seeking to have service extended to those homes along Old Warsaw Road, where she said well water is dirty and unable to be used for consumption, dishes or laundry.

“I have brought you all samples of the water; I have brought you a copy of the petition of people who desire to have county water; I have brought you (photos) of my washing machine inside after I wash a load of clothes,” said Hunt. “Now I bring you a new towel I just washed — you can see stains on it (from) brown, discolored water. After I wipe my washing machine, this is what I got.”

County water has been provided on Old Warsaw Road off N.C. 403 down to Moltonville Road, however those requesting water live past Moltonville Road. Hunt lives in the 7000 block of Old Warsaw Road, Turkey.

“We need county water,” Hunt said, repeating words she’s uttered to the board dozens of times in the past. “I think it’s the right thing to do. I don’t think you all are hearing me. I think you see me, but I think what I’m saying is falling on deaf ears, and that is so discouraging. You wouldn’t be where you are if people such as myself hadn’t voted for you to look out for us. We need county water. I’ve been told there are grants that you know about, or you can research and find out about.”

Back in May 2022, Hunt presented county officials with a petition signed by 36 people, representing the homes where she says a total of 126 people live in those homes. The first petitioner lives half a mile from Moltonville Road. Hunt lives four and a half miles from Moltonville Road, where county water stopped. Less than five miles is what petitioners are requesting, Hunt has noted.

“The water is terrible. I can’t drink the water. I can’t cook with the water. I can’t wash my white clothes. And it’s been like this for a while,” she told them in March 2023. “I have had several wells dug, and years past the County Environmental employees came out and tested my wells and all. And I’m standing here now pleading with you all as a group to pass approval for county water to be extended past Moltonville Road.”

That was a year ago. The visits to the public comment portion of the board’s meetings date back to early 2022. She was back in front of commissioners again Monday, in a familiar spot, making the same plea.

“I’ve had some come to me and tell me not to give up hope,” said Hunt, “but it seems hopeless. But I will keep coming.”

James Faison, a former resident of Old Warsaw Road now of Magnolia, said he commiserated with the residents on his old stomping grounds. He said he went through a similar struggle to get county water in Duplin.

“So I know things can be done to get these people water,” said Faison. “It takes a special person to feel for other people. If it’s for you or your family and you need to get something done, you’ll get it done. But when it’s for someone else, a lot of times it’s human nature that people don’t make the extra effort to get stuff accomplished. You’ve seen the sample of water these people are experiencing. How would you like to experience that or have family members have that same kind of water?”

Faison said have rust in the back of the toilet, in the back of the washing machine, water that can’t be used or consumed and stinks of sulfur, is “not any fun.”

“There are a lot of grants out there,” said Faison. “You telling me we can’t get water for people that are paying taxes that live here?I just ask you to put yourself in their place; put your family in their place, and see how you feel.”

In a letter on May 25, 2022 from then-Public Works Director Lin Reynolds, following Hunt’s initial visit to the county board, he said he visited the Old Warsaw Road area and “scored the potential addition” of the road to the system. The petition identified 35 potential property owners that have signed for water service. The length of the proposed project was 5.6 miles with one swamp to cross, “costing an additional $250,000 for the bore,” Reynolds stated then.

The scoring system used countywide is the number of homes divided by the mileage, Reynolds noted.

“This equates to 35/5.6 (homes/mile) for a score of 6.25. For the water enterprise to be profitable and self-supportive, the board has set a minimum of 10 homes/mile as a minimum standard to water extension projects,” he stated at the time. “The minimum score to be considered for addition is 10 homes/mile so this section of road would not qualify for a water extension using our current scoring system. If more potential users are identified, we could reconsider the petition and re-score accordingly.”

Under the current scoring system, this section of road would need a minimum of 56 potential customers willing to sign up. If this condition is not met, several other factors would then need to be met, including available funding, obtaining permits and approval from the water board.

“I realize we don’t have the number of houses that it was stated we needed to have, but we can’t help that. We don’t have the houses — and there are exceptions made each and every day, and we are asking you all to consider making some exceptions … and to help us out. Because we need help,” Hunt said all the way back in 2022.

In July 2022, during Hunt’s second visit with the county commissioners, she said the water distribution system was developed in the late 1980s and wondered aloud if the procedures were equally as old. She noted that’s some four decades ago.

“Situations change. Layout changes. Practices change. So perhaps commissioners, if you are using the same policies to determine who can get water and how many houses and residents should be per mile, maybe you should look at updating your procedures,” Hunt offered at that time.

Despite her own attempts, the well water simply cannot be cleaned up, said Hunt, who has noted others face the same insurmountable obstacle. She was told to consider getting another well. She had two wells dug and ended up going back to the first one. She’s purchased a filter system. Hunt has reiterated that residents aren’t looking for a handout, but simply for potable water.

“Now some people might think the water is paid for through taxpayer’s money. That is not the case here. We know it is not.” said Hunt. “We are not looking any special favors. We just want assistance in getting clean water like you and others have. We are not looking for a handout. We are looking for a helping hand from you, our representatives, Sampson County Commissioners. Because we want the privilege of water to drink from home.”

