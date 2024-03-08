There was a proud display Friday of the many faces and lifestyles that make up the strong female presence within Sampson County, all gathering downtown for a photo-op in observance of International Women’s Day.

The commemorative picture was taken at the Milling Around art piece, marking the second annual occurrence for the photo following a sizable turnout for the inaugural event. This one was just as large.

To see full story and photos from the event, check out our weekend edition, out Saturday.