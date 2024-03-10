Midway grad Willis nominated for Scorsese film

Adam Willis’ son Rainer has just turned 2, and seeing his dad take home an Oscar would be a great birthday present.

The Critics Choice Awards is another of the many award show nominations Adam Willis has received in the same category.

Leading up to Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, a prestigious night for recognizing the accomplishments of those who make magic happen in film, excitement from movie lovers everywhere is mounting. It just so happens that Sampson County native Adam Willis is among those nominated for a prestigious Academy Award.

He is nominated specifically for his work as the set decorator of Martin Scorsese’s 2023 film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” in the category of Best Achievement in Production Design. The historical period drama features huge names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone.

As the set decorator, Willis works alongside the production designer, in this case, Jack Fisk, to create the world that the characters inhabit in the film. Willis shares the nomination with Fisk for their combined and complementary work.

Having worked with Fisk before, which he described as a great experience, Willis said, “This film came up, and Jack emailed me and asked if I wanted to do this Martin Scorsese movie.”

He remembers his immediate response of thinking, “Are you serious?” He continued, struggling to find the right words as he recollected, “I was just kind of blown away by the email.” He jumped at the idea of having the opportunity to work with such a legendary director and was markedly intrigued by the sets that would be required to recreate the film’s setting in 1920s Oklahoma.

The Oscars is certainly not the only awards event in the film community. In total, the Oscar nomination is one of the 17 nominations Willis has received at various film festivals and with multiple guilds this awards season.

His filmography includes titles such as “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Marriage Story,” “The Beach Bum,” “I, Tonya,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” “Boy Erased,” and even a Red Hot Chili Peppers music video for the song “Dark Necessities.” Given the long list of very well-received projects he’s been heavily involved with, this resume speaks for itself.

Willis is a graduate of Midway High School and the son of Salemburg residents Carl and Rebecca Willis. Adam Willis is also married to costume designer Gloria Dyer, with whom he has a son, Rainer Willis. Rainer has just turned 2, and his grandparents were excited to share that little Rainer is already becoming quite the performer, especially when reciting his ABCs.

Willis attended film school at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and though he’s lived in Los Angeles for more than a decade now, he hasn’t forgotten about his roots in Sampson County and at Midway or the mentors he’s had in this community over the years.

It was while he was at UNCW that he ran into a spot of good luck.

“It’s crazy how the whole thing ended up, honestly,” Willis said. “I feel like most people who work in film would say this: there was a lot of luck involved in the situation that got me here.”

It was his last year studying film at UNCW, and he was living in an old mansion-style home downtown, splitting rent with six other guys, when a little luck helped get the ball rolling for his career.

He described the place’s gorgeous features, which were precisely the features that led to, as he explained, “a person coming to our house and wanting to use it as a location in this film called ‘Loggerheads,’ which was shooting in Wilmington.”

“We were just kind of blown away,” Willis admitted, “because another one of my roommates was in film school with me in the same year.” He remembers just processing how cool of a situation it was, and they were quick to say yes to the proposition.

Because they were studying film, though, Willis and his roommate added a simple condition when they said, “Just let us work on the movie in some capacity.”

Having previously thought he wanted to take on the big-time role of director or cinematographer, working on this first film actually opened his eyes and showed him an entire facet of filmmaking that he was previously unaware of when he was put in the art department.

Willis explained a critical moment in his career: “Working on that film, I ended up meeting a guy named Chad Keith.”

Getting to know Keith proved to be a bit of a game-changer for Willis, as “He [Chad] was like a set decorator on that movie.” But, as things progressed, Willis explained, “Chad ultimately ended up becoming a production designer with whom I started working as a decorator early on.” He estimated that the duo has worked on about seven movies together.

Willis remembers getting the “Killers of the Flower Moon” job around June of 2020, so the pandemic and lockdowns were very much in play. But, this gave him the invaluable commodity of time to really engulf himself in his process. Los Angeles was very much shut down, and he explained, “I spent at least six to eight hours a day on my computer, trying to understand the best possible way to do research on this film.”

To say that Willis’ role in the making of a film is absolutely critical would be an understatement, and it’s difficult to express the amount of work that goes into making sure every single detail fits the time, place, and feel of a given space created on a movie set through a rigorous process.

“I figured out the algorithms of all kinds of historical archives for different states online,” Willis explained as he began to share the work that went into submersing himself in that time and place. He started by looking in Oklahoma, and then he broadened that search to nearby states, so as he gained expertise with the historical archive sites, he said, “I ended up finding thousands of photos — it was unbelievable.”

Now, thinking about details for a movie set, the devil is not in getting the details of everything on screen precisely as they should be, as that would take away from the audience’s ability to immerse themselves in that space. The thousands of photographs he was able to find, he said, “were all scanned at extremely high resolutions.”

The significance of that is, as he explained, “You could zoom in on the photos and see every detail that was on a desk or a dresser in a house in a background. And so that’s kind of where I got started.” He told stories of going across states, looking for pool tables that would have genuinely been in a pool hall, or locating a rare, specific desk from the early 20th century and convincing the owner to let him borrow it.

It comes as no surprise that one of his core memories has to do with film. With his mom working at the hospital, he shared that “at the time, she was, you know, working late nights in the ER sometimes. So, my dad and I, every Tuesday, when new releases would come out, we would rent every movie,” he said. “We would just kind of stay up and watch movies all the time while mom was working.”

”I probably stayed up later than I should a lot and likely ended up watching a lot of movies I shouldn’t have watched,” Willis joked, “But it really became a special thing. I was just kind of enamored by movies as a kid.”

The selection of movies that he and his father, Carl, would watch spanned all genres — at an early age, he was already becoming hooked. “I was watching horror movies and old epic dramas and stuff when I was like 6 years old,” he explained. “I just became obsessed. I‘ve loved movies my whole life.”

Willis pointed out that there wasn’t much to do out where he lived and did say that he was alone a decent amount of the time, but he put this time into projects that would prove helpful practice for his profession. “I would kind of build different things out of wood that I would find in my grandparents’ barns and stuff,” he said, “I would make little house areas — kind of like making forts, but like on another level of them being maybe a little bit more elaborate.”

Willis often credits his parents and expresses his appreciation for their approach to raising him. “I remember at one point thinking that maybe my parents were special in a way, like, different than other parents,” he reminisced. “My parents were the best parents you could possibly have. I mean, they cultivated every single interest that I had.”

The Willis parents gave examples of some of those interests, which is not a short list and includes baseball, basketball, saxophone, piano, golf, Future Business Leaders of America, comic books, and baseball cards, to name a few. Rebecca Willis, Adam’s mom, said, “he’s done a lot. I’m so proud of him. I don’t know what to do. You know, he’s had some great mentors, and it’s paid off.”

For another example of his collection of interests, he shared, “My junior year in high school, I was really obsessed with physics and astronomy, and I almost went to Chapel Hill for their physics program.” Though he chose not to go that route, he said, “During that time, I went out and bought a telescope, and I would just, like, stay out in the yard until 3 o’clock in the morning, you know, using my telescope.”

Adam’s mom backed him up, saying, “He was so diverse. He liked a lot of things, and when he got into something, he was going to learn everything he could about that thing.” She explained, “I think, with what he’s doing now, being responsible for making sure that these details are carried out to the nth degree, and all these little things that he has done along the way have really set him up to do that well.”

His parents’ support in cultivating all of Willis’ interests has been an enormous part of his development of the skillset necessary to be nominated for a prestigious Academy Award.

Willis also spoke about the loving environment and stressed the value of feeling like they listened to him and supported him.

“My grandparents also lived next door; I couldn’t have been brought up in a better environment,” he said, reflecting on those beautiful times. “Just overall, being that close to family was huge,” Willis said. It was a very close-knit family, and Sundays at his grandfather’s house, right next door, were a staple. “Our entire family would go there every single Sunday. And nobody ever missed it. We would all stay over there for like four hours and just hang out.”

Continuing his remarks on those years in Sampson County, he said, “I thought the school I went to was pretty great as well. I had excellent teachers who cared.”

“It seems like I gravitate towards movies that take place in small towns, too. And I think maybe that has something to do with where I grew up — it could be part of why I feel really, really drawn to that type of story,” Willis suggested.

Some of the mentors were guys like Tommy Heath and Larry Bell. Willis’ mother, Rebecca, shared, “When he [Adam] was 16, he did a summer job at the hospital and worked with Tommy Heath.” Heath was the plant manager, and she explained, “They did renovations on the whole medical records department, and he was kind of like an apprentice.” This is yet another example of small experiences that have proved helpful in his work today.

As for Bell, Adam’s father, Carl, said, “Larry Bell loved my son, and Adam loved Larry.” Carl Willis grew up with Bell and remembered a sports banquet where Adam took home many trophies, saying, “Larry was just as proud of Adam as if he had been his own boy receiving those awards.”

Adam Willis also credits his wife, Gloria, for her impact on him and his work, saying, “Honestly, a lot of it has to do with my wife.” He shared that they’ve been together for almost 14 years and emphasized heavily, “I feel like she really put me on the path for being able to get to where I am. I don’t know if I would have made it to this place where I am if it wasn’t for the way she’s inspired me and supported me.”

He praised Gloria for her own talent in the industry as well, emphasizing, “She’s really, really great fashion-wise and has an incredible understanding of it.”

Reminiscing again on the days of renting and watching movies with his father, he reiterated, “We watched everything. We did not discriminate between Oscar movies and low-budget projects – we watched them all.”

The approach of taking in all the films possible gave him a particularly well-developed understanding of film and the pieces and roles that come together to make them and informed his own style and preferences. He has a passion for shooting movies on traditional film, saying, “If you go back and watch even those low-budget movies shot on film, it looks like a master cinematographer shot it.”

“There was just this level of filmmaking happening that I feel is almost lost,” Willis explained, “Now, everything is sort of based on a ‘what’s the fastest, cheapest way to do it?’ approach.” He shared his opinion on that reality, saying, “That approach doesn’t always lend itself to quality projects.”

As for Adam, at a root level in his philosophy for filmmaking, he explained, “I try very hard to pick movies that I think are going to last for a long time — movies that people will keep watching, and that will continue to have an impact.” Being nominated for this Oscar, among the many other nominations, speaks to his commitment to that philosophy and his craft.