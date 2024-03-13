The lovely ladies of Sampson County got the chance to don their fanciest attire and enjoy a day of pampering for the return of the 4th annual Tim’s Gift Ladies’ “Cradle to Cross” Tea Party.

The “Cradle to Cross” Tea Party was held at First Methodist Church on Saturday. As a community event, it aims to bring ladies and gentlemen together for a time of fellowship, food, fun, fashion and faith. The women weren’t the only ones dressed up, as 20 men from area churches and businesses played the roles of fine dining waiters, each decked out in their finest to serve the lady guest a three course meal.

Full story and photos in Wednesday’s edition