L.C. Kerr hosts carnival to thank community

There was all manner of fun and games for the community to enjoy during the capstone event, the Dr. Seuss Day Carnival, for their fundraisers for new playground equipment.

L.C. Kerr was packed with parents, guardians, teachers, staff and of course student, that came to enjoy the the Dr. Seuss Day Carnival.

The walls all over the school were plastered with ‘thank you’ messages and Dr. Seuss-themed items for the the Dr. Seuss Day Carnival, which was in conjunction with Read Across America.

Pictured here are the members of L.C. Kerr staff that turned this grassroots idea they had into what it became. Pictured, from left, is Blair Colglazier, Casi Freeman, Beth Johnson, Amy Hairr and Monica Williams.

L.C. Kerr’s Mary Dudley was having just as much fun as her students while getting to be their Cat in the Hat for the Dr. Seuss Day Carnival.

These were a few of the raffle baskets that were given out during the Dr. Seuss Day Carnival.

This poster was at the entrance of L.C. Kerr, a special thank you to all the sponsors that helped them.

In an effort to help provide better recreational equipment for students, teachers at LC Kerr, and many members of the community, came together to help raise funds for the purchase of new playgrounds.

”I can’t even honestly answer that question,” LC Kerr principal Greg Dirks said on when the playground was last updated. “I inherited the equipment and so I’m not sure how long the playground equipment’s been on our campus. So that’s what the purpose of our fundraiser was, to provide playgrounds and for the pre-K and kindergarten.”

As no age could be placed on the aging playground, the need for new equipment became more apparent as it serves more than 300 students. Dirks said they also have separate ones for the two different classes and if possible they’d like to upgrade both.

“We’re trying to get both of them, not just one, well, we’re trying to, but we’ll figure that out once we get there,” Dirks said laughingly. “The thing is, our pre-K is a little different than our kindergarten, because our pre-K has to follow the office of the Department of Health and Human Service, for the early childhood folks. Because of that, we have two separate playgrounds.”

“That’s what we’re trying, however, so if we have enough by the time we finish fundraising to get both playground systems set up, we’ll do it,” he added. “Even if not, we’ll try to fix up one and then put in a new one, but we’re really trying to divide and conquer with the money that’s being raised for our playground.”

Earning those funds is no small task either as Dirks went on to highlight that the cost for new playgrounds can be exorbitant, being potentially worth multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“A playground system is anywhere from $750, on the low side, or could cost $12,000, but on the expensive side it could be a couple $100,000,” he said. “So a playground system usually runs about, if you want an honest estimate, anywhere from $500 to $1,000 a person for a kid to play on it.”

“Those numbers were just for the equipment — that’s not the installation,” he said. “So, just to buy a playground on the low side is around $15,000 and on the high side, upwards to $75,000 for a good playground.”

Just getting the playground doesn’t even cover the complete cost either as Dirks further noted that installation is an additional cost that increases the prices even more.

“The thing is, also, it depends on the playground system that we get because then not only do you have to, purchase the system, but then all of a sudden you have to have it installed,” he said. “That’s an added cost and then once you get the system put into the ground, you also have to worry about the border and what’s called the ‘fall zone’ area around the playground.”

“There’s sequential steps to buying a playground, so it’s not one of those that’ll happen overnight,” Dirks added. “But at the same time, I’d like to have something so the students that are raising the money this year, are going to benefit from it before the end of the year.”

To raise that money, LC Kerr actively raised funds for two weeks to reach their goal. The exact amount they made was still being counted. “I’m not certain how much we made, since we’re still counting, but I will say this, I think by the end of this there will definitely be a new playground going in the ground by the end of April,” said Dirks.

One of the remarkable aspects of this is raising funds is that it wasn’t planned and started as a grassroots effort from a few passionate teachers.

“This was just kind of a grassroots effort between a group of teachers and our guidance counselors,” Dirks said. “Miss Blair Colglazier, Miss Monica Williams, Casi Freeman, Amy Hairr, Beth Johnson … I could go on. It’s just been a great team effort from LC Kerr and without the direction of Miss Colglazier, our school guidance counselor, and just the help of our teachers in general, and our parents within the community, this couldn’t happen. It has just been a great opportunity.”

“We had a cake walk where probably 60 cakes and sweets were brought in for that,” he added. “I mean even just the hot dog buns and chips, like I said, the community has just grabbed a hold of this and helped us in this endeavor.”

To celebrate their successes from those endeavors, and as a thank you, the school held a special capstone event Thursday for the community. As part of Read Across America, LC Kerr hosted their Dr. Seuss Day and carnival, where they drew names for their raffles, had games for the families, fed all who attended and more.

While they were running around all over the place that evening, two of the teachers Dirks mentioned took a moment to share their feeling on all this with The Independent.

“We cannot thank the community enough,” Beth Johnson said. “I mean we called everywhere to many different places and you guys went out of your way. Everybody’s been so generous and they’ve donated everything from gift cards, food and a lot of different items. Even the monetary we got, thanks to that we we’re able to buy stuff to help raise more money.”

“Just everything, from the raffle baskets, to our cakes, which came from parents and other local places, it’s just been amazing,” Johnson said.

“When we started this it was small then became much more because of that generosity,” Monica Williams added. “We had kings and queens for each class and those families even helped raised money. That’s why our cafeteria is covered in thank you posters from all the classrooms to show our appreciation to all our businesses and community. We were not expecting them to reach out like they did so we can’t say thank you enough.”

“With these funds we’re hoping to buy playground equipment and if we can go ahead and do this, during Easter, while we’re out, they can install it,” Williams said. “That way the kids that helped raise this money will get the chance to play on it.”

