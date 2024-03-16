The largest global industrial wood pellet supplier, with a plant in Sampson County, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, announcing its intention to cut about $1 billion of debt by restructuring agreements with creditors, including those who have invested heavily in new facilities.

Maryland-based Enviva said in the filing that its debts exceed $2.6 billion. A pre-arranged restructuring plan aims to reduce that debt by approximately $1 billion. The company’s 10 plants, including the one in Sampson, will stay operational, company officials said.

