Margin at three for final CCS spot

Patrick Cooper has submitted a written request for a recount in the Clinton City Board of Education race, whose last remaining spot was initially decided by a single vote before Friday canvassing widened that gap to three-vote margin.

Sampson County Board of Elections director Niya Rayner confirmed Monday that Cooper requested the recount.

The March 5 election saw a plethora of primaries along with school board contests, Locally, just the city school board had competition, with board chair Linda Strickland-Brunson, and board members Jeremy Edgerton and Oscar Rodriguez, all vying to retain their seats and challenger Cooper seeking to make his way on the board.

Following early voting, it was Edgerton in the lead with 384 votes, Strickland-Brunson in second with 346, Cooper with 184 and Rodriguez rounding out the voting with 157. In the end, it was the incumbents taking the top three spots, according to the unofficial results, with just one vote separating Rodriguez and Cooper.

Edgerton was the top vote-getter with 865 (36.6%) and Strickland-Brunson was second with 721 (30.5%).

For the final available board seat, Rodriguez ultimately tallied 385 votes (16.27%) to Cooper’s 384 votes (16.23%), with 11 people casting write-in votes. Following Friday canvassing, adding two votes to Rodriguez’s cushion, giving him 387 (16.33%) to Cooper’s 384 (16.2%). A vote was similarly added to the vote tallies for Edgerton and Strickland-Brunson.

During that Friday canvass, North Carolina’s 100 county boards of elections met to certify their results for the 2024 primary election. In every county, the canvass meeting when the results are certified is 10 days after Election Day. That canvass serves as the official process of determining the votes have been counted and tabulated correctly, resulting in the authentication of the official election results.

It also includes the counting of any provisional and absentee ballots that came in by the deadline on election day.

According to N.C. state law, cited by Rayner, a candidate shall have the right to demand a recount of the votes in a local election if the difference between the votes for that candidate and the votes for a prevailing candidate is not more than 1% of the total votes cast in the ballot item, or in the case of a multiseat ballot item not more than 1% of the votes cast for those two candidates.

Despite a couple of votes added to Rodriguez’s total, the margin between Cooper and him was still well within that 1% margin

The demand for a recount must be made in writing and must be received by the county board of elections by 5 p.m. on the first business day after the canvass, according to state statute. That was 5 p.m. Monday. The recount shall be conducted under the supervision of the county board of elections.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.