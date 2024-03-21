NEWTON GROVE — A bus leaving Hobbton Middle School was stopped and evacuated Wednesday after a tip led to the seizure of a gun in the possession of a student. Four juveniles have been referred to the NC Department of Juvenile Justice as the investigation into the incident continues, local authorities said.

According to Sampson County Sheriff’s officials, a student at Hobbton Middle on Wednesday alerted a staff member as school was letting out for the day to the possibility that a student had a firearm on campus. Simultaneously, a bus attempting to leave school grounds was stopped and students evacuated the bus “after it was determined that the firearm could possibly be on the bus,” a sheriff’s press release stated.

Students were escorted back to a secure location within the school and a search by officials yielded a stolen firearm in the possession of a juvenile, who was immediately taken into custody.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a juvenile brought a small pistol to school, and at least four juveniles were involved in or had knowledge of the firearm on campus,” the sheriff’s press release stated.

No one was injured. Lockdown procedures were initiated by school staff.

Additional law enforcement officers and personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Newton Grove Police Department, the Clinton Police Department, and Sampson County Emergency Services responded to assist. Sheriff’s officials are investigating how the juvenile came into possession of the stolen firearm.

In accordance with NC Juvenile Law, all four juveniles in possession of the firearm have been referred to the NC Department of Juvenile Justice, authorities said.

“This is a serious incident that could have been tragic. Thankfully, a brave and alert student chose to do a courageous thing and report what they saw,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stated. “I’m thankful for the quick response of school staff and law enforcement.”

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.