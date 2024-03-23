At first event since 2019, Fox talks importance of agriculture

Sampson County Friends of Ag Chairman Ronnie Jackson was the last to come forward during the 19th annual Rally For Agriculture, giving closing remarks.

One of Dr. Garey Fox’s favorite subjects from his time as guest speaker was highlighting NC State’s victory over rivals UNC-Chapel Hill. He touched on a number of topics focusing around agriculture.

Pictured here is Sampson County Friends of Agriculture member Deborah Johnson at the podium, who was tasked with giving the introduction of the guest speaker.

This was during Dr. Garey Fox’s presentation as guest speaker for the event. He discussed North Carolina’s economic growth from agriculture in this county.

This was the program for the 19th annual Rally For Agriculture and its guest speaker, Dr. Garey Fox.

This was a look at the Agri-Expo Center on Tuesday during the return of the Sampson County Friends Of Agriculture’s Rally For Agriculture.

An event celebrating the ever-important agriculture industry in Sampson County made its triumphant return this week after a years-long hiatus.

Members of agriculture from across the state gathered at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center to join the Sampson County Friends Of Agriculture’s 19th Rally For Agriculture. The event has been around for around two decades with the sole aim of providing a free opportunity for the public to come together and advocate the importance of agriculture in Sampson.

Having been on hiatus due to Covid, the formerly-annual event has reemerged and the members of Friends Of Agriculture were ecstatic to be fulfilling their mission again.

“We thank you all for being here tonight,” Friends of Ag treasurer Jay Darden said during the welcome. “I just want to say, (group chairman) Ronnie Jackson, I’m glad you guys had the foresight to not have many rules for Friends Of Agriculture so we don’t break many rules. We try to be very nimble and we try to move and act when we need to act. Our mission is to help the agricultural economy, community, elected officials and other decision makers iterate informed decisions that promote the sustainability of agriculture, which is the backbone of our local economy.”

Those words went out to a packed room of many like-minded individuals, many of whom were in some capacity invested in agriculture.

One of those many was the guest speaker of this year’s event Dr. Garey Fox, current dean of North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural engineering from Texas A&M University and a doctorate in civil engineering from Colorado State University.

Fox joined NC State in 2017 as a professor and head of the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at CALS. Fox became dean of CALS in August 2023.

He has more than 10 years of administrative experience and 20 years of academic experience in research, teaching and outreach focused on surface water and groundwater interaction related to water quantity and quality.

Fox’s research focuses on surface water and groundwater interaction with applications for stream bank erosion and failure, sediment and nutrient transport, and the design of vegetative filter strips and riparian buffers. His work has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He has published approximately 150 peer-reviewed articles in several refereed journals and served as principal investigator or co-principal investigator on grant-funded projects totaling over $27 million.

“One thing I did after I heard about his appointment to dean was I started asking people, ‘what can you tell me about this Dr. Fox,’” Friends of Ag member Deborah Johnson said. “That’s the kind of thing I do when I don’t know someone; I go to other people and ask that question.”

“The thing that kept coming up time and time again, was his relationship-building skills,” she continued. “They talked about how he was close to faculty members and staff, but also students, which he may have an advantage in that area, being an NC State parent. Back in the fall, he kicked off his new role with a statewide tour with alumni, friends and partners, making a stop right here in this building. So we welcome you back Dr. Fox, we appreciate you being here and we look forward to what you’re going to be sharing with us.”

That introduction came following the evening’s dinner, which was catered by Sandpiper Seafood. As people finished their meal, Fox stepped to the stage to begin his speech.

“We’re going to use this stage, I don’t like podiums, so we’re gonna move around a little bit, hopefully I don’t fall off the stage,” he said jokingly, the room filling with laughter.

He kicked off his speech cracking some jokes about the NC State and UNC Chapel Hill, joking about the former’s recent win over the Tar Heels to win the ACC Tournament. While he made a fair share of remarks on that front, the bulk of his time was spent on the most important topic on hand the night — agriculture.

Fox dove into programs for fostering agriculture, not just with students but with businesses throughout the state. He discussed North Carolina’s nationwide economic growth contributions, through which the 90-plus commodity and industry groups earn $102.3 billion annually. He talked about the importance of the continued need of agricultural innovation for the future of the industry, referencing biotech, genome editing, data science and AI (artificial intelligence).

These are just a few of many aspects he touched on throughout a speech that lasted little more than 30 minutes, one he ended by paying tribute to the those who attended the event.

“I just want to thank you for what you’re doing for agriculture in your state, North Carolina,” he said. “This is an amazing, amazing county with a diverse agricultural production and I am just so thankful that we get to be a partner with you in this journey in agriculture.”

“The other thing I have to say is I will challenge you,” Fox continued laughingly. “I told you earlier, I am an NC State employee, but I’m also a parent, so here’s the challenge. If you ever find me not wearing red, I will buy you lunch. That includes at any event, it also includes Lowe’s, Home Depot and Publix. Wherever I might be, the only limitation is you cannot come to my house and take pictures while I’m mowing my yard. On Saturdays or Sundays when I’m in the yard I might be in a Texas A&M shirt from some 20 years ago.”

“If you can’t tell, I am passionate about NC State and I’m passionate about the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and I am passionate about students,” he added. “So again, it’s been an absolute honor to be here and to have had the opportunity to speak with you.”

