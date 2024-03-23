Rodriguez beats Cooper for final seat

A deliberate and arduous process to recount votes for the recent Clinton City Board of Education race took place Friday, with several bipartisan teams taking more than four years to place each and every ballot individually through tabulators.

In the end, the tallies were the same, ultimately revealing a three-vote separation between Oscar Rodriguez and Patrick D. Cooper, who stood at 387 votes and 384 votes, respectively, for the final board seat in a race that saw four people — three incumbents and challenger Cooper — vying for three available spots.

Cooper submitted a written request Monday for a recount in the Clinton City Board of Education race. The recount took place some 17 days after voting returns in the March 5 primary showed a lone vote separating two candidates for the last spot on the school board. A subsequent canvass, on March 15, widened that margin by three votes. The recount took place at the Sampson County Board of Elections on Friday, starting at about 9:45 a.m. and ending around 2 p.m. in the elections office.

For Rodriguez, his 387 votes included 156 early votes, 228 election day votes, one absentee mail and two provisional ballots. Cooper’s 384 votes consisted of 178 early votes, 200 election day votes, one absentee mail votes and no provisionals.

The March 5 election saw a number of primaries along with school board contests. Locally, just the city school board had competition, with board chair Linda Strickland-Brunson and board members Jeremy Edgerton and Rodriguez all vying to retain their seats and challenger Cooper seeking to make his way on the board.

After the election returns, Edgerton was the top vote-getter with 865 (36.6%) and Strickland-Brunson was second with 721 (30.5%). Just one vote separated Rodriguez and Cooper, at 385 votes (16.27%) to 384 votes (16.23%), with 11 people casting write-in votes.

Following the March 15 canvassing, two votes added to Rodriguez’s total, giving him 387 (16.33%) to Cooper’s 384 (16.2%). A vote was similarly added to the vote tallies for Edgerton and Strickland-Brunson.

As part of canvassing, North Carolina’s 100 county boards of elections meet 10 days following the election to certify results. The canvass serves as the official process of determining that votes have been counted and tabulated correctly, resulting in the authentication of the official election results. It also includes counting any provisional and absentee ballots that came in by the deadline on election day.

According to N.C. state law, a candidate has the right to demand a recount of the votes in a local election if the difference between the votes for that candidate and the votes for a prevailing candidate is not more than 1% of the total votes cast in the ballot item, or in the case of a multiseat ballot item not more than 1% of the votes cast for those two candidates.

Despite a couple of votes added to Rodriguez’s total, the margin with Cooper was still well within that 1%.

