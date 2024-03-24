Ag champion surprised with highest honor

During this moment, fellow Friends Of Agriculture member Jay Darden was reading Governor Roy Cooper’s message to Ronnie Jackson, who was bestowed The Order of Long Leaf Pine.

This was a fraction of the many who came on stage to congratulate and honor Ronnie Jackson upon his being awarded The Order of Long Leaf Pine.

The Friends Of Agriculture board, elected officials and very dear people to Ronnie Jackson posed for this shot after Jackson received The Order of Long Leaf Pine.

This was a tender moment between state senator Brent Jackson and Ronnie Jackson during his The Order of Long Leaf Pine award presentation.

One of Sampson County’s most well-known agriculture figures, Ronnie Jackson, had his decades of service memorialized, garnering the highest state award any North Carolinian can acquire, The Order of Long Leaf Pine, during a surprise ceremony this week.

“I don’t know about you but I think we got some good information tonight,” Jackson said during the 19th Rally For Agriculture Tuesday night. “Thank you all for coming tonight, we do appreciate it. It’s been a long time since we’ve had one of these meetings because of Covid. It’s taken awhile to get it back going again, but we really appreciate the gravity of tonight. And to the members of Cooperative Extension, we can’t thank you enough for all you do. We absolutely could not do this without the hard work that you do.”

Jackson believed he was given the closing remarks for the rally’s triumphant return, after a five-year hiatus. Little did he know, a surprise was in store for him as fellow Friends Of Agriculture member Curtis Barwick stepped onto stage.

“Don’t send everybody home just yet,” he said.

Barwick called North Carolina Senator Brent Jackson, along with other elected members from the General Assembly and members of the Friends of Ag Board to join them.

“We’re proud of what Ronnie has done over for the last several years, following in Mr. George Upton’s footsteps,” Barwick said. “Ronnie has been tremendous with this board and has done a lot of great things, so we’ve got a presentation to make to you.”

Senator Jackson called Ronnie Jackson one of the greats.

“Thank you all for being here; I feel like I’m standing with one of the greats of Sampson County ag,” he said. “It’s not only Sampson County either; if you’ve known Ronnie as long as I have, over 40 some years, you know you can call Ronnie Jackson’s name anywhere in eastern North Carolina and they’ll tell you how supportive he is of ag.”

“They wanted me to say a little something about him so I thought I would leave you with something that he left me with.”

“I remember having a town meeting and during it we had an environmental heckler in the group that night and I will never forget what Ronnie told them,” he said. “They were fussing about our livestock industry and we were there trying to defend it.”

“Ronnie got up then and very simply said, ‘listen, if its wasn’t for our swine, chicken, turkey, cattle industry and all the other crops we made in this county and eastern North Carolina — if it wasn’t for all this group — there would be tumbleweeds rolling down main streets of these small towns everywhere.’”

“That is very true folks and I’ve used those terms and words on numerous occasions for my job in Raleigh,” he added. “When the best of the best of Sampson County and ag is remembered, Ronnie Jackson will be at the top.”

Jackson spent the majority of his life equipping farmers who feed the world, while also serving as a member of groups seeking to move the community forward through the years. Jackson has been actively involved in a number of organizations, including the Sampson County Friends of Agriculture, a support group for local agriculture. The group has been going for three decades, and Jackson has been at the helm for the entire time.

Friends of Ag treasurer Jay Darden came to the podium next highlighting that Jackson’s nomination was on behalf of the entire FoA board. He also thanked fellow member Deborah Johnson for the “heavy-lifting” on making the moment happen. He read the words left by Governor Roy Cooper to Jackson, congratulating him on receiving the honor before presenting him The Order of Long Leaf Pine.

“This is typically given to somebody when they retire, but we don’t want Ronnie to retire as our chairman,” Darden said jokingly.

Sporting a grin that never shrunk, Jackson shared words of gratitude for the honor, and for those who have worked alongside him in an industry he loves.

“Folks let me tell you, I’m just pleased as I can be; I mean, I am so appreciative of this,” he said. “To be able to live in a place you love and worked however many years I’ve worked means a lot. Being in the tractor field for 50 years, growing up on a farm and, to again, be able to stand here with the industry you love, to receive this, is truly an honor. I do appreciate this so much and thank all of the one’s that I’ve been able to associate with over the years and the many things we’ve been able to do together — I thank you for supporting this organization.”

A Sampson native from the Mingo community, Jackson was part of the inaugural graduating class at Midway High School in 1960. He grew up on a farm, the son of parents Vasco and Kathleen Jackson. He graduated from North Carolina State University in 1964 before going into agribusiness as a career.

Jackson worked as manager, and ultimately owner, of Clinton Truck & Tractor for nearly half a century, Clinton Truck & Tractor dates back to at least the early 1940s. Jackson came to the business as manager in January 1972. He made his business assisting farmers with theirs, all while striving to educate all people on the hardships farmers face and the vital role they serve.

