Festivities, food, shopping discounts in downtown Clinton

Despite some cold and rainy conditions last year, it didn’t stop these ladies from marching in the inaugural Easter Bonnet Parade and Shop Hop. The second annual event is set for this Saturday, March 30.

The second annual Easter Bonnet Parade and Shop Hop is coming this Saturday to downtown Clinton.

“We are excited to offer this unique opportunity for fashion, fun, and fellowship on what looks to be a beautiful Spring day in Downtown Clinton,” said Mary Rose, Clinton Main Street manager and planning director.

Helen Kearns will the parade’s grand marshal for the parade.

Ol Lightnin’ Rods Car Club Parade on Main Street will begin at 9 a.m. Then, at 10 a.m., all Easter Bonnet Parade participants will gather for a procession around the courthouse square in their favorite Easter bonnet. Participants need to be ready to line up at 9:45 a.m. starting at Simply NC.

Each person wearing an Easter bonnet will receive a shopping coupon for savings at one of the downtown small businesses. There will be a $100 prize for best bonnet or hat. Dining options available at Burney’s Sweets and More, Gracie’s Grill, Hwy 55, Sharon’s Country Diner and Taqueria Romeros

“Events like this mean so much to our small businesses,” said Rose, “so we hope everyone will join us.”