Calendar approved; summer programs coming

After a lack of majority votes kept the Sampson County Board of Education from passing a school calendar for 2024-2025 at its February meeting, the board passed a schedule for next school year at this week’s monthly meeting. Plans for summer school programs in the county were also approved.

The most notable change for students is that county schools other than the Sampson Early College High School will start the 2024-25 school year a week earlier than they did for the 2023-2024 school year. However, students will also wrap up the upcoming school year a week earlier.

Classes for the upcoming 2024-25 school year at traditional schools will start during the second-to-last week of August, on Monday, August 19, later this year. This is a shift from the current 2023-24 school year, which started the last week of August on Monday, August 28, 2023. As a result of that change, students will also be wrapping up the school year a week earlier.

SCS students will have their last school day on the second-to-last Friday of May in the 2024-25 schedule, which will be Friday, May 23, 2025. This is a change from the current 2023-24 schedule for the traditional schools, which will see students finish up their year on the final Friday of May, May 31.

This will also cause some minor changes in the release dates for progress reports and report cards for Sampson County schools and teacher work days. Aug. 6-9 will be optional workdays, and Aug. 12-16, per a press release from Valerie Newton, director of Communications and Family Engagement for SCS.

As for the 2024-25 Sampson Early College High School calendar, there won’t be much change. Classes will begin on Thursday, Aug. 8, later this year, and wrap up on Wednesday, May 25, 2025. Teachers at SECHS will have an optional work day on Aug. 2 and mandatory workdays on Aug. 5-7.

Upcoming summer programs include opportunities such as a “Sampson Summer Teamship” CTE camp and more.

The CTE (Career and Technical Education) camp is in partnership with “District C” and was described in the SCS press release as “a reimagined internship experience that prepares students for modern work experiences.” This opportunity is open to all rising 9th-12th grade students of Sampson County Schools and is geared toward acquiring teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving skills as tools that can be used in future careers and life.

The schedule shows that it will run Monday through Thursday, June 10-13, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. The program will be held at Sampson Community College at no cost, with breakfast and lunch provided. The release states, “All participants will be bussed from their home school to Sampson Community College. Transportation will be provided to home schools by SCS if needed.”

According to the release, registration for the camp is on a first-come, first-served basis, with only 72 spots available to begin with. Registration is open now, with a priority registration deadline of April 26 and a final registration deadline of May 10. Confirmations of registrations will be confirmed within a week of the deadlines, and if there are more than 72 students who attempt to register, a waitlist will be created.

Visit https://www.districtc.co/sampson-summer-teamship for more information and to register.